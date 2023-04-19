Star Wars Fans React to Surprising Mandalorian Season 3 Finale

This article contains The Mandalorian finale spoilers

The Mandalorian Season 3 has been a mixed bag for some Star Wars fans, and a lore-filled treat for others. After Lucasfilm’s star players decided to wrap up the threads of Season 2 in their much less well received Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett last year, many viewers weren’t really sure what Season 3 would be about and, some way into Season 3, they still weren’t completely sure.

Was this about the disturbing nature of the New Republic? Bo-Katan (Katee Sackoff) replacing Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as the show’s titular Mandalorian? Wee Grogu entering his stubborn toddler era? Moff Gideon’s inevitable return? A rot at the heart of Mando’s deeply religious clan? Maybe it was ambitious enough to be all of that and more, but the way it played out was notably lacking in the kind of momentum that the previous two seasons boasted.

Fans have certainly been curious to see how exactly Season 3 might wrap up, with many wondering if the Armorer would ultimately be revealed as a villain, or if Din would meet his maker. Would Moff Gideon best Mando and the gang? Would there be a massive betrayal of the clan as they fought to retake Mandalore? Would remnants of IG-11 somehow linger, and turn Grogu’s new mech suit into a self-killing machine? Would Thrawn make an appearance? And would Mando take off his helmet again, revealing that star Pedro Pascal definitely spent at least one(1) day on set this season in the midst of being one of Hollywood’s hottest properties??