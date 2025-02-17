The Biggest Star Trek Questions the Franchise Still Hasn’t Answered

Once again, Lower Decks doesn’t forget about Thomas Riker, telling us that he left that prison at some point, but that’s where the trail goes cold. We have no idea how or why he left, or where he ended up next.

As a person with the knowledge of the first officer of Starfleet’s flagship and also anti-Federation leanings, Thomas Riker is an incredibly interesting character. He shows up regularly in non-canonical works—including the Peter David novel Triangle: Imzadi II, in which he hooks up with Yar’s Romulan daughter Sela—but is absent from mainline canon, and we’re the lesser for it.

6. How the heck does Section 31 work?

Okay, okay, okay. We’ve written a lot about how Section 31 is a limited concept and that Star Trek should really stop telling Section 31 stories. But since the powers that be cannot help but keep using “edgy cool” Starfleet, we’ve got to ask: how does this thing operate anyway?

The original storylines in Deep Space Nine established Section 31 as something of a vestigial branch authorized by the Federation charter. They have access to Starfleet records but, as Luther Sloan put it, “don’t exactly ask for permission.” That suggests that they’ve been operating on their own for so long that they work independently of Starfleet and the Federation, despite having access to resources within those organizations. But in Discovery, Lower Decks, and the Section 31 movie, Section 31 seems to have more direct interactions with Starfleet, which make all the cloak and dagger stuff used to contact Bashir an unnecessary game played by Sloan.

Look, we don’t want more Section 31. But if it’s going to keep coming up, can we at least get some idea of how this thing works? That would help Section 31 stories from feeling like excuses to cram rejected Suicide Squad pitches into the Star Trek universe… unless, of course, that’s exactly what Section 31 stories are.

7. What became of the Dominion?

As if to prove the argument above, we know that the Founders were terribly weakened by Section 31’s genocidal attack. Deep Space Nine ends with the suggestion that the cure Odo takes to the Great Link will stem most of the damage, but the Changeling plot from season three of Picard undermines that a bit.