Why Section 31 Fails as Star Trek’s Suicide Squad Movie

It is not an insurmountable challenge, though. Iain M Banks’s Culture novels are probably the closest literary equivalent to the level of utopia Star Trek promises, and having created the very definition of queer luxury space communism, Banks’s novels are almost entirely concerned with the people who won’t fit in. Its protagonists are mostly people (or sentient spaceships) who, when offered literally anything they want, and the chance to pursue any kind of life they please, decide that isn’t for them. And frequently those people find themselves being used by “Special Circumstances,” the arm of the Culture that, like Section 31, operates in the exceptions and loopholes of that utopia’s lofty principles.

But Banks has gone to great pains to define his utopia, how it works, and what its contradictions are. He points out, for example, that despite the Culture’s post-scarcity, post-finance society, it also has the biggest stockpiles of currency in the galaxy.

But the Federation’s utopian future is less clear. A lot like Ursula Le Guin’s Omelas (which Star Trek has merrily stolen from before), we are repeatedly told that this is the best of possible societies, having solved all the problems that plague the one we live in, but the franchise remains often frustratingly vague on the how. Hell, nobody even dared say the word “socialist” on screen until Strange New Worlds season 2’s “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow.”

That vagueness makes specific and meaningful criticism difficult, but not impossible. The shows have come out gunning for the Federation’s ethical blind spots time and time again—and not just over the Prime Directive. Star Trek: The Next Generation’s “The Drumhead” has Picard point out the seeds of fascism sprouting up right in the heart of Starfleet. We have already pointed out how many episodes have shown the Federation lawfully exploiting or discriminating against artificial life. Deep Space Nine’s “Home Front” two-parter also showed just how quickly the Federation’s utopian Earth could fall to martial law and tyranny if given the right provocation. The Maquis storyline that played out across The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager showed that in the Federation’s pursuit of diplomacy and the greater good, smaller communities could frequently fall through the cracks.

And of course, there are the original Deep Space Nine episodes about Section 31 itself—not the cool black uniform-wearing badass version of Starfleet, but the entirely deniable organization within an organization, with no ships, no uniforms, and no paperwork. This Section 31 was just an unknown number of strategically placed people who were willing to do what the Federation’s ideals would not let it do, to protect the ideals the Federation stood for.

By showing that, and showing how Starfleet’s powers that be simultaneously distanced themselves from it while obstructing further attempts to investigate it, the show was able to ask questions about just how idyllic the Federation was without throwing the baby out with the bathwater.