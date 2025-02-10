Star Trek: Ranking Every Version of the Enterprise

Looking at the few shots we have of the -F, it’s clear the ship deserved a better fate than “Borg Jobber.” The sleek design marries the dynamics of the Voyager with the traditional Enterprise aesthetic, giving it a coiled look while still keeping the traditional saucer and hull separation. The nacelles in particular, protruding atop the saucer instead of below, make the -F seem ready for battle. Apparently, that was all for show, as the -F gets pushed aside pretty quickly in favor of the more beloved ship.

8. Enterprise-B (Star Trek: Generations)

There’s nothing we could say about the Enterprise-B that’s more cruel than the way director David Carson treated the ship in its one and only outing. Star Trek: Generations devotes more screen time to a bottle of champagne floating through space than it does to showing off the -B during its maiden voyage. We’re clearly a long way from The Motion Picture.

Which is too bad, because what we see of the Enterprise-B looks pretty great. The blue and green lighting scheme of the bridge contrasts well with the darker shadows needed for a film set, and the circular layout, while perhaps a bit cramped, feels more functional than most takes on the starship. On the outside, the hull flaring and more compressed look makes the ship feel propulsive, even in dry dock.

All of these qualities help the Enterprise-B stand out from its predecessor and successors, but not from the USS Excelsior, on which it is based. Given that the -B gets a giant hole blown in it pretty quickly, and never gets a captain telling it to “fly it apart,” it’s a pretty sad Excelsior and, thus, a lackluster Enterprise.

7. Enterprise-G (Star Trek: Picard)

Like the -B, the Enterprise-G ranks lower for two reasons: 1) we didn’t see enough of it (as the Enterprise) to give it a full evaluation, and 2) it used to be another ship. More specifically, it used to be the USS Titan, the ship most often associated with Riker’s command. So while it might be a nice moment when Picard ended by revealing that Seven of Nine would take command of the Enterprise-G, we can’t help but mourn the loss of the Titan, at least a little.

Still, if we pay attention to what the Enterprise-G was as the Titan-A, then we have to admit it’s a pretty great ship. Where the original Titan, a Lunar-class ship, had a bit more of a squat and sturdy design, the Constitution III-class Enterprise-G is a bit more narrow, which better resembles other ships with that name. Yet, the nacelles wrapping above the saucer instead of below give it a unique look we hope to see again in the future.