Deep Space Nine Is the Only Star Trek Series To Get Section 31 Right

“Isn’t it?” retorts Bashir. “Because if what you say to me is true, you function as judge, jury, and executioner, and I think that’s too much power… for anyone!”

The stand off between Bashir and Sloan is just one of many the two will have throughout the later seasons of Deep Space Nine, and is just the start of Section 31’s involvement in Star Trek media. Yet, after many years and reimaginings, Deep Space Nine remains the only series to do Section 31 right.

The Secret History

According to Sloan, Section 31 is a subset of Starfleet Intelligence designed to search out and identify potential dangers to the Federation and then “deal with them… quietly.” He points out that Section 31 was part of the original Starfleet charter, giving them authority to do their secret work for centuries.

Indeed, we get hints of that secret history in entries that followed Deep Space Nine. Enterprise reveals that Malcolm worked for Section 31 before serving under Jonathan Archer on the NX-01. In Discovery, we learn that Section 31 put sleeper agents on the Klingon home world Qo’noS in season 1 and used an artificial intelligence called Control to assess threats, leading to the major conflict of the series’ second season. Although it happened in the Kelvin Universe, Star Trek Into Darkness shows Section 31 working during Kirk’s time, freeing Khan as a defense against the Klingons. The movie Star Trek: Section 31 goes even further to make the division into heroes, borrowing an ill-fitting Suicide Squad premise.

These stories all try to integrate Section 31 into the history of Starfleet, totally dismissing the internal debates about whether Starfleet is a science or military organization and firmly establishing it in the latter. Which miss the point of Section 31. The fact of the matter is that TOS, TNG, and DS9 understood Starfleet’s military trappings as something humanity sought to shed, not something to be embraced, which made Deep Space Nine‘s Section 31 stories thrilling and provocative instead of darkness for the sake of darkness.

Extreme Measures

The DS9 episode “In the Pale Moonlight” ends with one of the all-time great Captains’ monologues, one very different from those delivered by Kirk or Picard. Via personal log, Captain Sisko confesses to all the things he did, and allowed Garak to do, to force the Romulan Star Empire to join the fight against the Dominion. “I lied. I cheated. I bribed men to cover the crimes of other men. I am an accessory to murder,” he says. “But the most damning thing of all… I think I can live with it. And if I had to do it all over again – I would.”