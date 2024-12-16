Star Trek: The Motion Picture’s Bizarre Starfleet Costumes Make More Sense Than You Think

Written by Harold Livingston from a story by Alan Dean Foster and directed by Robert Wise, TMP opens with the destructive V’Ger probe headed toward Earth, giving now-Admiral Kirk the excuse he needs to once again assume command of the Enterprise, returning to the bridge for the first time since the completion of his ship’s five-year mission. Kirk’s brash action upsets the Enterprise’s new captain, Willard Decker, who gets field demoted to Commander and made the ship’s XO. Then, a transporter accident, one of the more horrific moments in Star Trek history, leaves an opening for a new Science Officer, which brings the long-estranged Spock back to the ship.

Despite the movie’s high stakes, The Motion Picture doesn’t do anything quickly, which has earned it the uncharitable nickname “Star Trek: The Motionless Picture.” But Star Trek has always been more about contemplation than action, but the long shadow of 2001: A Space Odyssey gave creator Gene Roddenberry and director Wise permission to take things slowly. Unlike Star Wars, whose success allowed the project to shift from sequel series Star Trek: Phase II to a proper film, TMP had little interest in dog fights and swashbuckling. “We’ll take no provocative action,” Kirk tells Decker in one key moment, succinctly capturing the movie’s tone.

Roddenberry and the producers took advantage of the shift to the big screen to redesign and even correct aspects of the series limited by the initial TV show budget. The Motion Picture marks the debut of what many consider the ideal Klingon look, with their pronounced head-ridges and red-hued ships. The Enterprise gets completely revised, doing away with the neon-lit industrial design of the show, for something closer to the carpeted beige of the Enterprise-D.

But the most notable, and controversial aspect, remains the costume design.

A Languid Look

“Throwaway clothing.” That’s how Gene Roddenberry saw the future of fashion, according to the book he co-wrote with assistant Susan Sackett, The Making of Star Trek: The Motion Picture. “More science fact than science fiction” is how costume designer Robert Fletcher put it, reflecting on the film for a 1980 issue of Fantastic Films.

“Ugly, form-fitting, pastel-colored, one-piece jumpsuits” is how William Shatner described them in Star Trek: Movie Memories. “[I]t was virtually impossible for any male member of our cast to sit down without seriously endangering his ability to procreate,” he adds. “All day long, our set was peppered with the pitiful high-pitched yelps and wailings of castmates discovering this particular design flaw for the very first time.”