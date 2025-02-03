Star Trek Captains Ranked From Worst to Best

4. Katheryn Janeway – Voyager

There’s only one way: the Janeway. Like most things on Voyager, Janeway’s cavalier and sometimes reckless attitude has gotten better with age. Yes, the entire series is premised on her unilateral decision to destroy the array that could send the crew home from the Delta Quadrant, and yes, a lot of episodes have her abandoning the trip back home in adherence of a Starfleet standing directive that didn’t bother her two weeks ago. But somehow, Kate Mulgrew managed to take that inconsistent writing and turn it into a character trait, a steely commitment to doing what she thinks is best, no matter what anyone else thinks.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

With the clipped cadence of another great Kate (Hepburn, of course), Mulgrew made us viewers believe that Janeway could actually guide a divided crew facing impossible odds. In any other case, we wouldn’t accept that the Maquis and the Starfleets would bury the hatchet so quickly and come together. In any other case, we wouldn’t go along with a Borg just showing up and getting a privileged role on the ship. But Mulgrew bullies her way through even stories that don’t support her character’s choices and crystalizes Janeway into an inspiring leader. And if she’s gotta kill a couple Tuvixes to make it happen, so be it.

3. Benjamin Sisko – Deep Space Nine

As everyone (especially Q) quickly came to realize, Benjamin Sisko isn’t your usual Starfleet captain. It’s not just that he didn’t start the series at the rank of Captain, or that he oversaw a recently-liberated space station instead of a starship. It’s that Sisko had greater emotional intelligence and spirituality than his predecessors Kirk and Picard, stemming in part from losing his wife in the Battle of Wolf 359 and from his ascension to the role of Emissary of the Prophets. Those qualities made Sisko one of the richest characters in sci-fi history. He could agonize over a morally-grey decision made in the midst of the Dominion War and then inspire his crew to play a game of baseball.

An incredibly complicated character requires an actor deft enough to bring him to life, and Deep Space Nine gets all that and more in Avery Brooks. An incredibly playful performer, Brooks could deliver oration like Stewart and a wink and a joke like Shatner. Brooks could make Sisko cunning and dignified when matching wits with Gul Dukat or dressing down Worf and still make him vulnerable and sweet when Benny Russell breaks down or whenever he gives Jake a fatherly kiss.

2. James T. Kirk – The Original Series

Captain Kirk is Star Trek. No, William Shatner didn’t suddenly grab my keyboard. It’s just the truth. Star Trek was a philosophical series, which engaged with hot-button issues such as racism and mutually-assured destruction through debates with aliens. But no one would sign up to watch those debates if they weren’t having fun (Need proof? look at every other Gene Roddenberry show. Or, better yet, don’t.). Shatner salted the heavy stuff by giving Kirk a charming smirk and a twinkle in his eye.

Which isn’t to say that Kirk was the Zapp Brannigan-style dummy that many assume. Kirk could listen to his crew, taking advice from Spock and McCoy when considering his next move. He could outsmart Khan, not only knowing that a gambit would work against his enemy, but also realizing that it would only work once. And he could be moved to tears by the moral courage of Edith Keeler.