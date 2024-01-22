Star Trek Picard Showrunner Already Has One Storyline Idea for Legacy Sequel Series

Matalas shared his idea during the Trek Talks 3 telethon, a charity event to raise money for the Hollywood Food Coalition. During a panel reuniting the cast of Picard season 3 (via TrekMovie), moderators Jonathan Del Arco (best known for playing the ex-Borg Hugh) and Dr. Kayla Iacovino asked Matalas about his ideas for Star Trek: Legacy. While assuring everyone listening that there have been no official talks and that the series is not currently in production, Matalas did let a few potential story ideas slip. And one of them is about Alexander.

“You think, what’s the Klingon Empire like [in the early 25th century]?” asked Matalas. “The last time they were an allegory to the Russians kind of, and now? What would they be up to and what does that mean for Worf and what does that mean for Alexander?”

Okay, so maybe the question isn’t completely about Alexander. Instead, Matalas’s interests lie in the development of the Klingon Empire, arguably the most important non-human race in the Trek universe, give or take a Vulcan or Romulan. As Matalas notes, the Klingons entered the franchise in The Original Series episode “Errand of Mercy” as stand-ins for the Soviet Union. Arrogant and boastful, with no make-up beyond the bronzer used to make the white actors portraying them a bit more swarthy, the TOS Klingons have little in common to the more alien and warlike race introduced in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and then further fleshed out in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock and especially Star Trek: The Next Generation.

But while their visuals have radically changed (see: Star Trek: Discovery), the Klingons as a race have continued to represent America’s Cold War enemy. And as the relationship between the U.S. and Russia has changed, so should their fictional counterpart.

Already, Worf actor Michael Dorn has the record for appearing in the most Star Trek episodes, so it only makes sense that Worf and the evolving Klingon Empire would play major parts if Star Trek: Legacy ever happened. “I don’t think you ever really need to fully say goodbye to any of these characters or storylines,” Matalas told the Trek Talks panel. “I think it’s that’s what’s so special about what we’re doing.”