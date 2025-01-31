Section 31 Got This One Thing Right About Star Trek

Going Boldly as One

On paper, the movie Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home departs from the standard Star Trek model. Sure, it continues the story began in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. And sure, it’s bookended by a plot about communicating with a strange probe from deep space. But at its heart, The Voyage Home is a comedy set in 1986. Director Leonard Nimoy also gives his castmates more attention than they’ve ever received before.

The Voyage Home works for several reasons, including the fact that it’s really funny, but also because it understands something underscoring all of the previous movies and episodes: that the series’ appeal goes beyond main character Jim Kirk and primary supporting characters Spock and McCoy. Viewers care about the entire crew and their interactions with one another. The Voyage Home taps into a key truth about the franchise: Star Trek works best as an ensemble.

It’s no surprise then that The Next Generation, which got a green light in large part because of the success of The Voyage Home (and because Shatner and Nimoy kept raising their fees), quickly adopted an ensemble approach. In the place of Kirk deliberating with Spock on one shoulder and Bones on the other, TNG introduced the Ready Room, where Picard discusses problems with his senior staff. Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise continued in this tradition (although, as a starbase, DS9 employed an office instead of a Ready Room).

More than a storytelling convention, these sequences signal to the audience that all of characters matter, not just the captain and his best friends. With this acknowledgment, it’s easier for audiences to accept that the chief engineer and the helmsman can carry their own episodes, not just get a weird subplot where they giggle at a harem or do shirtless swashbuckling.

So engrained into Trek is this ensemble approach that fans reject modern series that focus more on a single protagonist. Yes, Picard gave Jean-Luc a new crew with Raffi, Rios, and Jurati, and yes Discovery did give us episodes that fleshed out Owosekun and Airiam. But outside of the most minor details, these supporting members are relegated to a distant back seat to Picard and Burnham. As a result, fans complained about the lack of attention to the bridge crew more than any other element of those series.

Conversely, fans embrace Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds in part because they have such vibrant casts. Okay, we still know next to nothing about Ortegas (she flies the ship), but we know that La’an struggles with her infamous last name, that Number One doesn’t let her Augment status keep her out of Starfleet, and that George Kirk is more than just Jim but with a mustache. We know that Ransom likes working out, that Shaxs saw bad things in the Cardassian War, and that Dr. Migleemo is a foodie.