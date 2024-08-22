Ranking the House of Games Prizes From the Shower Curtain to the Actually Good Ones

Richard Osman’s House of Games is king of the play-along quiz show. From editing in such long pauses before the celebrity contestants press their buzzers that you start to worry they’ve had a stroke, to Osman’s regular pats on the back to those of us rattling our windows at home by shouting “MICHAELA STRAC-HAN SOLO” at the final round, everything is generously designed to include viewers in the fun.

Almost everything. Non-celebrities have no route to the show’s knowingly naff yet covetable selection of 1970s game show-style prizes. Save for having a sheet of custom Richard Osman stickers made and going nuts in a branch of Dunelm Mill, we mortals will never get our hands on that bounty. It’s off limits.

That doesn’t mean we can’t help the famouses make their selection. Having been granted access to House of Games’ hallowed cornucopia, it’s crucial for them not to waste the opportunity. So, only including a selection of prizes that have been on offer 50 times or more in the show, here’s a guide to what they should and shouldn’t pick. Choose wisely, Gregg Wallace and Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen, the nation’s hopes rest with you.

22. Shower Curtain

A novelty shower curtain. Are you a student? No, you’re a mildly famous face off Casualty/the Snooker, so have some self-respect. Unless you need something in which to wrap up a corpse before chucking it off a cross-channel ferry, you don’t need this.