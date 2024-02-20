Richard Osman’s Next Book Is About a Famous Crime Novelist

They’ve all done it. Agatha Christie invented Ariadne Oliver. Kurt Vonnegut invented Kilgore Trout. Stephen King invented Paul Sheldon… Novelists can’t resist putting novelists at the centre of their books, often for sly satires on fandom, fame and the publishing world itself. Now, mega-successful crime author Richard Osman has written a book about a mega-successful crime author.

Osman announced last year that he was planning to take a break from his best-selling retirement village-set The Thursday Murder Club series, and writing a brand new novel. Now, he’s announced the first details of that book, and revealed its cover and title. Out in September 2024, Richard Osman’s next book published by Penguin Books will be We Solve Murders.

As explained in the video below, We Solve Murders is the story of an unlikely trio doing just that, but unlike the mismatched retirement community Thursday gang, these characters are globe-trotting sleuths. As the former Pointless and current Richard Osman’s House of Games host explains, the central characters will be:

“Steve. He lives in the New Forest. He’s got a little investigative agency, he likes to do the pub quiz, he goes home to his cat, his cat is called Trouble – that’s an exclusive – he likes to have a pint at lunchtime, he likes the simple life.