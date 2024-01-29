Pointless: Meet 2024’s New Guest Hosts

In 2021, Pointless fans had to come to terms with the fact that change is the only constant in this crazy, crazy world when the show’s co-creator and co-host Richard Osman left to pursue other career opportunities such as being an incredibly successful crime novelist, and taking the main seat on his own game show Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Good for Richard Osman, it all seems to be very going well for him. But for Pointless?

Taking its cue from satirical current affairs show Have I Got News For You?, which settled on a revolving carousel of guest hosts when its regular host Angus Deayton was forced to step down (after… well, Google it) instead of plumping for a permanent chair, Pointless has welcomed a series of co-hosts in the past couple of years.

First up were Sally Lindsay, Stephen Mangan, Lauren Laverne, Alex Brooker, Konnie Huq and Ed Gamble. Next came Andi Oliver, Gyles Brandreth, Nish Kumar, Ria Lina, Lucy Porter, Rose Matafeo, Sally Phillips and Vick Hope. Their episodes are due to conclude in early February 2024, after which point a new group will be warming the co-host faux-leather chair.