Pointless: Meet 2024’s New Guest Hosts
Pointless has added another 12 co-hosts to replace Richard Osman, including Liza Tarbuck, Josh Widdicombe, Phil Wang and more!
In 2021, Pointless fans had to come to terms with the fact that change is the only constant in this crazy, crazy world when the show’s co-creator and co-host Richard Osman left to pursue other career opportunities such as being an incredibly successful crime novelist, and taking the main seat on his own game show Richard Osman’s House of Games.
Good for Richard Osman, it all seems to be very going well for him. But for Pointless?
Taking its cue from satirical current affairs show Have I Got News For You?, which settled on a revolving carousel of guest hosts when its regular host Angus Deayton was forced to step down (after… well, Google it) instead of plumping for a permanent chair, Pointless has welcomed a series of co-hosts in the past couple of years.
First up were Sally Lindsay, Stephen Mangan, Lauren Laverne, Alex Brooker, Konnie Huq and Ed Gamble. Next came Andi Oliver, Gyles Brandreth, Nish Kumar, Ria Lina, Lucy Porter, Rose Matafeo, Sally Phillips and Vick Hope. Their episodes are due to conclude in early February 2024, after which point a new group will be warming the co-host faux-leather chair.
That group includes 12 brand new presenters, who’ll be stepping aboard the Pointless train in 2024. They are: Mel Giedroyc, Liza Tarbuck, Chris Ramsey, Gok Wan, Anita Rani, Gabby Logan, Josh Widdicombe, Phil Wang, Hugh Dennis, Ellie Taylor, Rob Rinder and Desiree Burch. Here’s a quick rundown on them all.
Mel Giedroyc
She’s brought us Eurovision (including this memorable moment), Children in Need, The Great British Bake-Off, Have I Got News For You, a brilliant series of Taskmaster, and much, much more. Formerly one half of Light Lunch comedy duo Mel and Sue, this stint as Xander Armstrong’s Pointless friend should cement her national treasure status.
Liza Tarbuck
BBC Radio 2 host, Upstart Crow actor and Taskmaster champion of champion beard-wearer extraordinaire, Liza Tarbuck let slip some time ago that she’d been filming new Pointless episodes as the guest host, but who could possibly chastise her – she’s Liza flipping Tarbuck, a TV-presenting legend.
Chris Ramsey
Another Taskmaster alumnus here (do these shows share a casting director?) in the form of stand-up and Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed podcaster Chris Ramsey. Comedian Chris is often seen appearing alongside his wife Rosie, with whom he presents a TV chat show and a podcast focusing on marriage and child-rearing.
Gok Wan
Fashion stylist, author and presenter Gok Wan came to fame presenting How to Look Good Naked and Gok’s Fashion Fix on TV, before going on to all manner of TV gigs and book deals, from memoirs to recipe books to tips on how to dress.
Anita Rani
A TV presenter best known for stomping around in wellies on BBC One’s Countryfile, broadcaster and interviewer Anita Rani has fronted countless TV factual shows, from one-off documentaries to coverage of the royal family, as well as appearing in a series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Gabby Logan
Former gymnast and BBC Sports presenter Gabby Logan is a familiar face on TV and a familiar voice on radio, where she commentates on sports from football to rugby, athletics and darts.
Josh Widdicombe
Stand-up comedian Josh Widdicombe is part of the regular presenting trio for Channel 4’s weekly satirical news show The Last Leg (whose Alex Brooker preceded him in the Pointless co-host chair) as well as being the first Taskmaster champion of champions – well, if you are going to have Greg Davies’ name tattooed on your foot for points, you deserve the top prize – and the star of semi-autobiographical sitcom Josh, alongside Jack Dee, plus a brand new episode of Who Do You Think You Are?
Phil Wang
Yet another Taskmaster contestant, Philly Philly Wang Wang (as he is sometimes known) is a stand-up comedian and panel show regular who can currently be seen singing and dancing alongside Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie in Paul King’s Roald Dahl-inspired prequel Wonka. He’s a.so a two-time Pointless Celebrities winner, so brings a certain amount of intellectual cachet with him – if you can call it that?
Hugh Dennis
Part of cult comedy act The Mary Whitehouse Experience and half of The Now Show presenting comedy duo Punt and Dennis with Steve Punt (with whom Dennis is on tour this year), Hugh Dennis is regularly seen in BBC Lee Mack comedy Not Going Out. He was also in the same Taskmaster series as Mel Giedroyc, where he revealed his love of clouds.
Ellie Taylor
The Mash Report and The Great Pottery Throw Down’s Ellie Taylor is a stand-up and author who took over presenting Bake Off: The Professionals alongside Liam Charles after Stacey Solomon and Tom Allen left.
Rob Rinder
It’s Judge Rinder, Britain’s answer to Judge Judy, who presides over a TV court of his own opinion and appears on any number of talking head series for the small screen. For anybody who’s counting, he’s never been on Taskmaster but has been on Strictly.
Desiree Burch
US stand-up Desiree Burch is an acclaimed comedian who makes regular appearances on panel shows from the now-defunct Mock the Week to Would I Lie To You? and Richard Osman’s House of Games, as well as voicing Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle, and starring in The Horne Section TV Show. And for anybody who’s still counting, she’s never been on Strictly but has been on Taskmaster.
Pointless airs on weekdays at 5.15pm on BBC One and iPlayer.