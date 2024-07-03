What’s the Best TV Show to Watch While You Eat?

Supernanny might tut. Let her, for she has no dominion in 2024. If we choose not to eat around a table while gazing at our loved ones, but instead to do it in front of the TV while gazing at Romesh Ranganathan, then it’s really not her lookout or anybody else’s.

Having your tea on your lap in front of the telly is a necessary pleasure, and one that stretches back for generations – all the way to when the first little neanderthal was plonked in front of a cave painting of a buffalo hunt and given a mammoth tusk to suck. A warm plate balanced on knobbly knees in front of Gladiators? The essence of childhood itself. A bowl of M&S Pad Thai inhaled in front of The One Show? Sir/madam, I see you are a sophisticate.

Granted, it’s not a flattering visual, more pigs-at-the-trough than Norman Rockwell painting, but guess what? Nobody’s looking. The people on the TV can’t see you dripping spaghetti hoop juice down your t-shirt and sucking up potato wedges like an old-fashioned pneumatic mail tube. Nor can they interrupt you. The only thing that can interfere with the pleasure of this act, in fact, is picking the wrong show to watch. Based on years of behaviour that would make Supernanny tut her way into outer space, here are the rules of what to watch with your TV dinner.

No Medical Shows

Obviously. The last thing anybody needs while sawing into a sausage is to look up and see the affinity between what’s speared on the end of your fork and what springs enthusiastically out of a patient’s gut when the surgeon’s scalpel presses in. Even for the strong-stomached, anything set in a hospital – up to and including any shows likely to include even the most tastefully disguised shots of the business end of childbirth (not now, Call the Midwife) – is a nope.