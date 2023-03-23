Why Do TV Game Show Sets Look Like Spaceships?

Glowing floor panels, pulsing lights, futuristic furniture, people standing at consoles with a look of intense concentration on their faces as information is displayed across a gigantic viewscreen. It all brings to mind one question – are you watching the latest big budget space opera, or have switched on a mid-afternoon weekday quiz show?

It doesn’t matter whether you’re watching Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel or Warwick Davis’ Tenable, there is something about the current generation of game show sets that leaves you never quite certain if the presenter is going to ask you what Madonna’s biggest selling single was, or order you to go to Warp 5.

Of course, it wasn’t always this way. There was a time where game shows looked more like faded end-of-pier variety shows, with velvet curtains and palettes of drab oranges, browns and beige.The lighting was as flat and boring as possible, as if the show was trying its hardest not to distract you from the absolutely scintillating action of Ian from Derbyshire answering questions about European capital cities.

But this all changed in the 1990s, with after-school staples like Blockbusters and Saturday night classics like The Generation Game assaulting the audience with strip-lights and glowing panels, with lighting changes and spotlights being brought into play to amp up the mood during quickfire rounds or a tense final question.