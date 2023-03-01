The House of Games Wheelie Luggage is Finally Up For Grabs!

Who’s won one? Everybody who matters in the world of celebrity. We’re talking Taskmaster’s Alex Horne, Blue Peter’s Valerie Singleton (won by Rose Matafeo and kindly donated), Barry from EastEnders (aka Shaun Williamson, who gave his to Mina Anwar), musician and Strictly winner Jay McGuinness (who gave his to University Challenge legend Bobby Seagull), Michelle Gayle (donated by Maisie Adams). All the greats.

The House of Games wheelie luggage is the ultimate travel flex. Not only does it mark out its user as a famous, but a famous who correctly guessed the total number of golf balls sold in the UK in 2020.

These suitcases are not for sale. Short of having one made (as actor Ingrid Oliver’s pal did as a wedding gift when she made Richard Osman an honest man in December 2022), befriending a BBC Radio DJ and staying hopeful was the only option of the non-celebrity. Until now.

When I told my friend Sophie that I’d won a wheelie case after going on House of Games & that Richard and I were also dating she vowed if we ever got married she’d get a wheelie case with MY face on it in the name of equality. Yesterday she came good on that promise. pic.twitter.com/7jpZ0H08EH — Ingrid Oliver (@ingridoliver100) January 11, 2023

As part of the Telly Treasures Giveaway for Comic Relief, anybody can enter free-of-charge (donations gratefully received) to be in with a chance of winning a House of Games suitcase. Just fill in the online form before midnight on the 18th of March 2023, donate something if you can, and you’ll be in with a chance.

The suitcase is just the tip of the Telly Treasures iceberg. 24 certified BBC props are up for grabs, including Jodie Whittaker’s navy blue rainbow T-shirt from Doctor Who, as worn from Series 13 onwards.

Inside No. 9 fans can enjoy use of an ambiguous rodent mascot head from Series 6 episode ‘The Referee’s a W***er’, while Luther connoisseurs can get their cosplay spot-on with Idris Elba’s actual coat and tie from the show.