Fun Things You Might Not Know About Richard Osman’s House of Games

He was still the week’s overall winner, and took home the trophy. Except, it didn’t get home. After drinking with the House of Games crew, Acaster walked his trophy to London’s South Bank (the show is now filmed at BBC Scotland Street, Glasgow but used to be made at The Hospital Club in Covent Garden, London), rattling it along railings and hitting it against walls as he went, before finally smashing it on the ground when he was asked about it by some members of the public, and then leaving the remains in a busker’s collection pot.

All Five Episodes Are Filmed in a Single Day

Well, they’d have to, wouldn’t they? There are well over 500 episodes of House of Games – they’d be taking a pretty lax approach to TV-making if they only recorded half an hour’s worth a day. That means that whenever a contestant mentions having had a good night’s sleep after the previous game, or what they did back at the hotel with yesterday’s prize before that day’s quiz, it’s a fun in-joke. Guests change outfits between episodes so they look different, but not everybody changes everything – keep an eye on any colourful or patterned socks and you’ll often see that they go nowhere all week.

Richard Osman Met His Wife When She Was a Contestant

Actor Ingrid Oliver, who played Tom Baker-scarf-wearing fan-favourite Osgood opposite Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman in Doctor Who, was a House of Games contestant in series five in 2021. She won the Thursday episode, took home the coveted Richard Osman wheelie luggage, and came second overall.

As Richard Osman told This Morning a year later, filming those episodes was the first time he and Oliver had met in person. They hit it off, went for drinks, and were married the following December. (As a wedding gift, her pal made her a bespoke personalised wheelie luggage so the newlyweds could have a matching set). Oliver has since appeared as a contestant in a Champions special week.

The First Series Didn’t Have the Minimalist Avatars

Watch an older episode on Dave or UK TV Play, and you’ll note a few minor differences as the format was being ironed out. One is that instead of the simplified avatars of just hair, eyebrows and (where relevant) glasses frames representing the contestants on the daily leaderboard, it used to be boring old photographs, such as this one from the first ever episode featuring Nish Kumar, Anneka Rice, Clara Amfo and Al Murray.

It’s a Hit With Fellow Quizmasters

Taskmaster’s Alex Horne has been a contestant, as has new University Challenge host Amol Rajan, Impossible’s Rick Edwards, Cheat co-host Ellie Taylor, Blockbusters host Dara O’Briain, Lightning’s Zoe Lyons, Password and Pointless’ Stephen Mangan, and countless others.