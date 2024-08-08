Mayfair Witches Cast Tease a Season 2 Arc That Will “Blow People’s Minds”

Magic grows precociously on Mayfair Witches as season 2 is set to adapt Lasher. The second book in Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches series follows Dr. Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario), who recently gave birth to once-and-future family demon, Lasher (Jack Huston). To celebrate the unholy occasion, Den of Geek summoned the cast and creatives assembled for San Diego Comic-Con. Actors Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Ben Feldman, and Alyssa Jirrels, as well as Mark Johnson, who oversees AMC’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and showrunner Esta Spalding, openly attest to past misdeeds, transgressions to come, and abominations still awaiting forensic excavation.

Mayfair Witches’ season 1 finale, “What Rough Beast,” revealed Hamlin’s Cortland Mayfair as Rowan’s biological father, conceived under heinous circumstances. The predatory family patriarch’s world is rocked forever. The conclusion sees Cortland transformed into a statue in retribution for the sanity-shredding assault on Deirdre Mayfair (Annabeth Gish). Cortland’s interminable monolithic repose encapsulates a final farewell. Misfortunes, however, favor the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. Nothing is ever truly carved in stone. Immortal threats never die. They wait for a perfect cue.

A Patriarch in a Matriarchal Society

“The arc for Cortland is extraordinary this year,” Hamlin assures Den of Geek, with masterfully cryptic enthusiasm. “I can’t go into why or how, but something happens during the course of the second season that is going to blow people’s minds who are Cortland fans.”

Cortland’s all-encompassing ambitions are as contagious as his appetites, and opportunities abound moving forward. “Esta gave me some lines to learn, things to do, some things to concentrate on,” Hamlin teases. “I can’t say what it is, but it’s a big, big, thing.”