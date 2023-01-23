Mayfair Witches: Alexandra Daddario Knows What Rowan Wants

Tongayi Chirisa: No, I think we all jumped on it as we were filming, just prior to production, kicking off.

Was there any specific sequence in the book which gave you a crucial clue into your character?

Alexandra Daddario: For me, the scenes with Lasher. Anne Rice wrote a ton of erotic novels and there are parts of The Witching Hour that feel like an erotic novel. It’s so well-written, the intensity of her attraction towards Lasher, and the relationship between them, that it made me really understand a lot more about this woman. Who she really is, what she’s really drawn to, and the intensity of her desire to have something she’s not allowed to have. So, that really helped.

Harry Hamlin: Cortland is dead in the books. He wouldn’t be alive today, because he died, I think, in 1969 in the book. So, I couldn’t get that much from the book about Cortland. I certainly got that he’s the patriarch, and was a southern gentleman.

I read there were Wiccans and magical advisors on the Mayfair Witches set. Did you do any of your own research into the occult?

Alexandra Daddario: Well, that’s my fault. There were no advisors on set. There just happened to be two crew members who are Wiccans who I started talking to, but there were no advisors. The text itself helped the most. I did a ton of research on Anne Rice. That really helped. The Wiccan, I learned a little bit about, but more helpful was what Anne Rice wanted to say: What her metaphors really were; where she came from; who these people really were; and what she really wanted to convey, or was working through when she wrote this book.