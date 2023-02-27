Mayfair Witches Season 1 Ending Explained

“When you see his journey, from the first episode, how Rowan somehow manages to get him to lose his footing,” Chirisa tells us. “Ciprien is by-the-book. He’s very well calculated. He understands. But just the fact that in his investigation work when he’s following her around, Rowan catches him. And this is not like Sip, to be seen, because he’s the master of hiding in plain sight.”

The compromised integrity has been building throughout the season, and cannot be written off as paternal panic. “You start to see the gradual wear and tear that Rowan has on Ciprien,” Chirisa says. “This is unique for him, because he’s never allowed anybody to get that close to him, except for obviously, his sister. So, I think this dynamic that you find Rowan and Sip in is genuine.”

The same statement cannot be made with assurance about the spiritual father of the growing life form. In the series, the entity Lasher functions as a tool of empowerment. He brings each of the special witches of the generations into their power. But whether he loves Rowan, or is merely a cad with just one thing on his mind, to be reborn into the prophesied being, is shrouded in ambiguity. “I always wanted to play it that he does love every witch he was possessed by, or owned by, every witch he was intertwined with,” Huston tells us. “But yeah, there’s obviously always the ulterior motive. I don’t think that they have to be mutually exclusive. I think he can love them and still want what he wants for himself.”

Rowan, as the new designee of the Mayfair Family, retains full power of authority, and settles all family business like don Michael Corleone in The Godfather: during a dark baptism. When she walks away from Ciprien, she is taking on the responsibilities of “The 13th Witch.” The child she is protecting, is the end of the beginning.

“Rowan now is very, very powerful, and has taken that power and is running with it, literally,” says Ashford. “It’s an examination of what does a woman do when she, in fact, does have almost limitless power.” Spalding adds “if the first season was about her recognizing her individual power and choosing to take on that role as a witch, then the second season is going to play out very much in the family of the Mayfairs, and this family will expand to include not just the Mayfairs of New Orleans, but Mayfairs beyond.”

Meanwhile, Ciprien describes Lasher as “the most powerful supernatural being the world has ever seen.” It seems something like that would go to his head. But there appears to be competition. “There are other possibilities of who it is they’re talking about that’s going to be the most powerful supernatural being,” Spalding says. “We’re about to embark on the world of the Taltos, this amazing, magical, and mysterious species. That is very much a part of book two of the series and book three, which is called Taltos. So yeah, we’re going to try to explore exactly what that is and what it means to the legacy of the Mayfairs and to Rowan herself, that she has given birth to this creature.”