How Mayfair Witches Handles Psychometry and Lasher’s Thrall

Drawing from Anne Rice’s novel trilogy The Witching Hour (1990), Lasher (1993), and Taltos (1994), Mayfair Witches is the tale of a magical family tree with roots in Donnelaith, Scotland in 1681. In tonight’s episode, the midwife Suzanne Mayfair (Hannah Alline) warns her younger ward not to repeat an infernal evocation zealously quoted by a religious puritan in the town square. Foreshadowing the underlying plot of “The Thrall,” the cursed Latin phrase is a call to bring forth Lasher.

But that’s the magick of the olde ways, found in books. The magic of the screen comes very differently. As Rowan, Daddario interacts with a single entity, whose dual aspects reveal themselves in subtle clues, and covered miscues. Chirisa has to play two roles as Ciprien: one which his character lives in the present, the other lives in Rowan’s vision, the way Lasher wants her to see.

Whether playing a disguised Lasher or the real Ciprien, Chirisa still has to internally differentiate the performances. During the Mayfair Witches preview interviews, the actor explained just what possessed him to take on those scenes.

“Being a fan of mythology and religion, you look at Lasher, what his impact was and how he was conjured up, was some of the research I did,” Chirisa tells Den of Geek. “You ask what dimension he is from and what’s his mission, because they have similar throughlines. These things don’t just come for the fun of it. If you conjure something up, there’s an end goal for the entity. Just trying to discover what that is, and what it takes to take it out or send it back to its other world.”

Much of this comes from the source material, which goes on to have an entire book based on the creature behind the mask. “Obviously, reading the book to see the full circle of Lasher and what his mission was on earth just made it that much more compelling,” Chirisa says, also admitting he read Lasher before The Witching Hour.

The novels have the luxury of exploring the inner thoughts behind the actions which propel the story forward. Even though it’s a series, the adaptation condenses the books in different configurations, but the shapeshifting sequence translates bewitchingly.