Alien: Romulus Continues a Tradition Ridley Scott Established in the First Movie

“I was crawling under the water thing, and Fede was like, ‘Yeah, let’s just dump a bucket of water on her!'” recalls Isabela Merced, who plays Kay in the new movie. “We had already done a bunch of takes with the xenomorph landing over me, but then it was just a bunch of water.” Merced points out that you can see the moment in the trailer, which does indeed feature her looking surprised and scared.

In fact, as the cast recounts stories in our studio, it sounds like throwing surprises at the actors was Alvarez’s go-to move. The film’s cast all agree on one particularly noteworthy moment: “The Cryo Chamber,” shouts Archie Renaux (Tyler), who tosses a playful look at Alvarez. “I remember there were all these facehuggers around, and you wouldn’t tell us when these things are going to get thrown out, so we’re genuinely reacting. So there’s no anticipation. It’s all real, and it’s genuine.”

Of course, the Romulus crew isn’t the first through to go through the Scott/Alvarez approach to getting genuine reactions on an Alien set. Did the new generation have a chance to chat with those who have dealt with Alien surprises in the past? Much to her chagrin, Romulus star Cailee Spaeny has not been able to get into contact with her most famous predecessor, Sigourney Weaver.

“My window’s sort of running out,” Spaeny says. “I hope there’s some way to get in touch with her, that’s such a huge dream. She’s such an inspiration to me, and for so many people, and so many actresses in Hollywood. She really just paved the way, and the choices that she made in the first one really set the tone for me in this film.”

It’s exactly this desire to match the tone of the original that drives Alvarez’s surprises, something that his cast members want as well.

“Fede’s one of those directors that you never know quite what we’re going to do,” said David Jonsson, before adding, “We trust him implicitly, knowing that he knows the genre, he knows the films. He’s just a fan of the Alien franchise, but also an actors director, in my opinion, where we were able to play. And if something wasn’t right, we could go back and do something different.”