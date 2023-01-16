What Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Learned from Breaking Bad

Writers Esta Spalding, who is also showrunner, and Michelle Ashford, who also directs the occasional episode, keep the action centered on the books. They executive produce along with Mark Johnson, who is overseeing AMC’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe after ending his long run for Better Call Saul and its predecessor Breaking Bad. It’s his job to make sure the witches follow suit. The unholy trinity sat for a spell with Den of Geek to share the secret ingredients to their witch’s brew.

Den of Geek: Had you been fans of Anne Rice’s Witches of Mayfair series prior to the production?

Mark Johnson: That was starting with me, because AMC put me in charge of the Anne Rice estate account. We have 18 books that I feel this huge responsibility to somehow get right. I, to be totally candid, was not really familiar with Anne Rice. So, when I started to think this is something I really liked to do, I immersed myself and dove into it.

I’d be lying if I said I’ve read all 18, but I’ve read a fair amount. Honestly, what I probably would have thought 10 years ago, I was wrong. I was amazed how much I enjoyed her, how much I loved her characters. I had not been to New Orleans. She took me to New Orleans.

You know what? Forget about plot. As far as I’m concerned, it all comes down to characters. And her characters are so very real and complex. Even being a vampire or a witch, whoever that is, that person is still a person, a human being, and they have the same longings and fears and insecurities as the rest of us. That’s why we’re so drawn to her very unique work.

Esta Spelling: I had not read the witch books. Michelle knew Mark, talked to him about books, and then looped me in and said, “Read this.” It was so thrilling to be handed the 13 generations, such a fully articulated story of all of these generations. Not the book, but the story of the witches begins with this midwife, Suzanne, being accused of witchcraft. She had me with that premise. Then you’ve got a contemporary doctor who’s discovering these powers, who’s also a healer. That notion of women being persecuted for their power, and how does that manifest now, seemed electrifying to be able to write about that.