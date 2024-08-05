In The Rings of Power Season 2, the Palantir Will Offer a Different Kind of Temptation

The infamous seeing stones were originally created to enable communication across vast distances, to aid in intelligence gathering, and to show helpful visions of the past or future. When placed in the right hands, the stones could offer powerful guidance to help the rulers of kingdoms protect their people and avoid war. But they also have their dangers, as anyone who has seen Peter Jackson’s trilogy of films already knows. The palantir plays a huge role in the corruption of Saruman the White and almost paralyzes Peregrin Took. In the Tolkien books, a seeing stone is what drives Denethor to suicide.

When stared at for too long or used too frequently, the stones can wear on the mind, making it impossible for the viewer to distinguish between what has been and what will be. King Tar-Palantir essentially says as much to Elendil’s daughter Earien (Ema Horvath) at the end of The Rings of Power season 1. And although the palantiri technically cannot lie about upcoming or previous events, those with ill intent can easily use them to manipulate, obscuring context or presenting half-truths, making them more dangerous than they might initially appear. In both the movies and books, Sauron loves using these seeing stones to break his enemies

“I think that certainly the idea of the palantir is a very powerful tool that in the wrong hands can be manipulated and used for ill instead of good,” Anderson says. “So it has that same sort of temptation [as the rings], that same sort of pull of ‘how will people utilize this’? It’s an elven artifact and so its [influence] is something we are going to see in season two play out in our world.”

Much like the rings that will come to dominate so much of this series’ story, the palantir is, in its own way, a symbol of both temptation and control: Who has access to the power it represents? Who fears what others might do with its abilities? Who hopes to use it for their own ends?

“In season two, what you have is ambition, and how [that desire for] personal advancement in certain characters affects society in Numenor,” Lloyd Owen, who plays Elendil, says, laughingly gesturing toward his castmate Trystan Gravalle, who plays the constantly scheming politician Pharazon.

The Chancellor has been steadily angling to seize power from Miriel, and it certainly sounds as though political wrangling and ideological infighting will be a big piece of Numenor’s story this season.