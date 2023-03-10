Luther Recap: What Happened Before The Fallen Sun Movie?

The Early Cases

With Luther now back in the saddle at the Met’s Serious Crimes Unit, he uses his unique detective skills – namely, an ability to tap into the darkness within – to hunt down and catch a trio of serial killers: a disgruntled ex-serviceman who’s targeting coppers; a sinister occultist who drinks the blood of his victims; and a man posing as a London cabbie to pick up and murder young women.

That’s not all he has to deal with, though. His estranged wife, Zoe (Indira Varma) – the love of his life – wants to make their separation permanent and is moving on with human rights lawyer, Mark (Paul McGann). And his off-the-book policing methods are being carefully scrutinised by formidable complaints inspector Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley), who tells him there’s “no place in the service for dirty coppers, no matter how well-intentioned”.

On top of all that, he has to try to stop an increasingly obsessed Alice from meddling in his personal life (trying to fix his broken relationship by having Mark beaten up; smothering a reawoken Madsen when he threatens to expose Luther), while at the same time utilising her killer instincts to help him catch his prey.

The Betrayal of Ian Reed

Luther investigates the case of a diamond heist gone badly wrong, resulting in a woman being taken hostage by a ruthless American gangster. But little does he know that his best mate and fellow copper, DCI Ian Reed (Steven Mackintosh), is in it up to his neck, facilitating the crime in order to make “a few easy quid”. As the plan unravels, so too does Reed’s mind, as he tries to hide his involvement from his SCU colleagues – killing several witnesses along the way.

Luther discovers his friend’s involvement and offers to help, but an increasingly paranoid Reed rejects him. He threatens and accidentally kills Zoe, framing Luther in the process. Teller buys Reed’s lies, though Schenk and Ripley suspect Luther is innocent. A vengeful, on-the-run Luther hunts down Reed with the help of Alice and Mark. Luther wants to arrest him, but Alice doesn’t give him a chance, killing Reed with his own shotgun.

Moving On: the Formation of Serious & Serial

With Alice in a secure facility and Teller taking the fall for the Ian Reed debacle, the Met disbands the SCU and replaces it with the new Serious & Serial Unit, led by Schenk – who immediately recruits Ripley and a grieving Luther to join him, as well as the SCU’s tech guru Benny (Michael Smiley). Rounding out the team is newbie DS Erin Gray (Nikki Amuka-Bird), who’s immediately suspicious of Luther’s methods thanks to his maverick reputation.