Luther’s Scariest Scene: the London Bus Moment Fans Will Never Forget

Why? Well, most of us have travelled on a bus at some point in our lives—it can be an inherently unnerving experience at the best of times, let alone at night. In fact, Luther creator and writer Neil Cross has previously explained how the genesis of the show’s villains is rooted in his own anxiety. “People often express surprise that I am psychologically normal and well-adjusted,” he told Variety, “but that’s because I never write about what I want to do to other people; I always write about what I am scared other people will do to me.”

It’s often said that one of Luther’s major characters is London itself, with Elba declaring of the show’s setting: “The reason a city [like London] works is because there’s lots of shadows… [It has] that sort of Gotham-esque vibe.” And anyone who has lived in or visited London especially had reasons to be fearful as they watched this scene play out.

The show goes to great lengths to incorporate elements of the capital that aren’t always shown on screen, and to frame the action away from the recognisable, filmed-a-million-times landmarks. “The minute you enter into a picture postcard you are disconnected because you smell the contrivance,” as series five director Jamie Payne puts it.

London’s night buses provide an essential service, ferrying people across the city throughout the early hours and to parts that the tube can’t reach, but glamorous they are not. And, as anyone who has been on one can attest, there can definitely be times when you’ll want to keep your wits about you—a feeling that Cross definitely plays on here.

“[The show] loves celebrating the genre of it but if you disconnect it from the truth, then it doesn’t work as well,” Payne has said, explaining why Luther’s horror elements so successfully cut through to viewers. “What makes Neil’s writing so great is it is connected to our primal fear because it is something we can relate to. Neil encourages us to find the ordinary scene and make it extraordinary.”

For such a relatively small and low-key sequence, the night bus murder certainly packs a punch and became one of the highlights of the fifth series—as well as the show as a whole. It’s a testament to the cinematic tension that Payne brought to the scene—something he’ll be looking to recreate in the upcoming Luther movie, for which he’s returning to the director’s chair. And with Andy Serkis taking on the villain role, we could be in for even more terrifying onscreen nightmares.