Luther Movie: Andy Serkis Teases Extremely Dark Villain

Andy Serkis knows a thing or two about being dark. The actor came to most people’s attention with his performance as Gollum in Lord of the Rings, shocking audiences with his portrayal of a goblin creature. Since then, he has returned to darkness many times, most recently bringing killer symbiote Carnage to the big screen by directing Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Heck, even his take on Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman had seen some things.

But few roles have disturbed Serkis like millionaire David Robey, the villain he plays in the upcoming movie Luther: The Fallen Sun. Speaking with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Serkis admitted, “I don’t think I’ve come across anything quite as dark for a long time.” The script forced him to ask, “do I really actually at this point in the world and time and my life, want to go down this particular rabbit hole of something that’s so hard to fathom in humanity?”

Serkis’s reaction is surprising not just in light of his career, but also in light of the Luther show. The BBC series stars Idris Elba as John Luther, a morally fraught detective investigating the worst crimes imaginable while matching wits with a killer and sometimes ally played by Ruth Wilson. Over five series, Luther has depicted disturbing random acts of violence and invasions of privacy, including. a scene involving a killer under the bed that still gives me nightmares.

But according to Elba, Robey outdoes previous villains with his privileges and power. Thanks to his vast technological empire, Robey can see what others prefer to hide. “If you and I had a big secret that we want no one to know, he loves the idea that he can be like: ‘I know what that is. Come over and do this for me,'” explained Elba.