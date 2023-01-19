Luther’s Alice is British TV’s Answer to Hannibal Lecter

Author Thomas Harris introduced the world to Dr Hannibal Lecter in 1981’s Red Dragon as an incarcerated cannibal-turned-consultant helping his captor, FBI agent Will Graham, to hunt an enigmatic serial killer. Four bestselling novels, five movies and a much-loved TV series later, Lecter became a bona fide horror icon, thanks largely to his charming eccentricities, complex relationships with his protagonists, and a corrupted moral code that audiences could sometimes, *sometimes*, get on board with. Sound familiar?

No, Alice doesn’t eat people, nor does she quite stoop to Lecter’s levels of depravity, but the guile, charisma and wit that made Lecter such a hit with audiences over the past 30-plus years are all there in abundance. She’s not a copycat, then; more inspired by the Lecter archetype – a villain who inspires as much of a love/hate relationship with viewers as they do with the heroes they’re pitted against. Here’s why it works…

A Worthy Opponent

After a period of suspension, DCI John Luther is welcomed back to work with a “weird one” – a case involving the murders of a suburban couple in their home. It’s the perfect crime: no forensics, no witnesses. Luther pins it on their only daughter, Alice, thanks to a subtle tell – an unreciprocated yawn that suggests a lack of empathy.

Their ensuing battle of wits in the interview room – two razor-sharp intellects engaging in rapid-fire verbal sparring – is not only one of the show’s standout moments, but it also pitches them as equals from the off. Alice challenges Luther to prove her guilt despite no motive or evidence, and tells him with a wry smile: “I enjoyed our chat – very interesting.” Luther concedes defeat and is forced to let her go, acknowledging that he’s become Alice’s “new project”. Much like Lecter and Graham (or later, Clarice Starling), their fates are intertwined from this point – and the show is all the better for it.

Dangerous Minds

Just as forensic psychologist Dr Lecter uses his superior intelligence to carry out his crimes and help Graham/Starling to catch their prey, so too does Alice – a physics researcher and former child prodigy who went to Oxford aged 13 and had a PhD by 18 – use her brain as her most potent weapon.

A master manipulator who’s at her best operating outside the law (much like Luther himself), she even uses her killer insight to consult on some of the detective’s trickiest cases, guiding him towards answers when he’s hitting a mental roadblock – and often encouraging him to bend the rules. For example, when Luther is struggling to outmanoeuvre devil-worshipping psycho Lucien Burgess, Alice dismisses him as a “naughty child who’s showing off” and advises her friend to change the state of play. “I tried that with you and it failed,” Luther retorts. “Only just,” she smirks.