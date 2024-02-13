What Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Needs to Fix for Season 2

Drop the “Mystery” Angle and Focus on Epic Storytelling

One of the biggest flaws in The Rings of Power season 1 was the focus on two “mystery” characters, Halbrand and the Stranger.

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s story, the Dark Lord Sauron disguises himself as an emissary of the Valar (the god-like Powers who shaped the world) called Annatar, the “Lord of Gifts.” Elrond, Gil-galad, and Galadriel do not trust him, although they do not realize who he is. Others welcome him and Celebrimbor works with him to forge the Rings of Power. The idea of Sauron disguising himself and winning the trust of the Elves (especially Celebrimbor) leading to a rug-pull moment when his identity is revealed, then, makes sense and is actually pretty close to the books.

The problem with Halbrand’s story in the show is that the changes from the book hide his identity from book readers as well, and that his primary relationship is developed with Galadriel, not Celebrimbor. Halbrand and Celebrimbor barely meet at the end of the season, and very quickly three Rings of Power appear. It is Celebrimbor who is most deceived by Sauron and betrayed by him, so Disguised!Sauron’s primary relationship should have been with him.

Moving forward, the show needs to drop its obsession with trying to build a mystery where there doesn’t need to be one. The writers seemed determined to make sure no one could work out who Sauron was from reading the books. This decision prompted lots of think-pieces and online speculation, including from us here, on who these characters were, as we were all pretty sure they must be key characters from Tolkien’s mythology (and please do go back and enjoy how wrong I was about Halbrand!). In that sense, they achieved some of what they were going for.

But Tolkien’s stories are not murder mysteries, or twisty psychological thrillers, in which readers/viewers are expected to enjoy not knowing what secrets characters are hiding, or who is well-intentioned and who is not. The mystery also lasted far too long, so that as the series went on, viewers ended up more and more confused about who or what they were watching. Book readers, meanwhile, were unsure whether they were waiting for Annatar to show up, or should be looking for him somewhere in the show.

Most viewers have not read the source material. But for those that have, introducing the character as Annatar instead of Halbrand would have been so much more effective. Non-book readers would have been presented with the same mystery, but the sense of impending doom for book readers who would immediately recognize the name would have been far more compelling than playing a guessing game trying to work out where characters fit into the bigger story for an entire season.