Rings of Power May Have Accidentally Confirmed a Classic Tolkien Character for Season 2

This Lord of the Rings article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power.

While the first season of Amazon’s The Rings of Power bowed all the way back in 2022, we’ve yet to hear when season 2 will finally arrive on the streaming service. But during the wait, we have learned quite a few things about the upcoming season through set photos and updates from the show’s stars, including Morfydd Clark, who spoke to Den of Geek last year about what’s next for Galadriel. The latest update comes from actor Charlie Rich’s Instagram Stories, where he seems to confirm that Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War) is set to play Annatar, one of the Dark Lord’s other forms in J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendarium, in season 2.

It’s important to note that Amazon hasn’t officially confirmed who Chera is playing, so take the following with a grain of salt. In a post to Rings of Power fans responding to rumors that he had been cast as Sauron or Annatar in the second season, Rich said, “Hey guys, I’m not voicing Sauron or playing Annatar. That’s the talented Gavi Singh Chera.” In a follow up to that story, Rich teased that fans “may still see me” in the upcoming season. The posts have not been taken down as of this writing and screenshots have made their way to Reddit and Twitter.

Deadline reported last May that Chera had been cast in the second season of the series. The Rings of Power is also listed on his agency page, but it stops short of revealing which character he’s playing. In December, reliable Rings of Power scooper Fellowship of Fans was the first to break the news that Chera would play “Original Form Sauron,” although the report stopped short of confirming this meant he was playing Annatar: “Can also finally confirm that ‘Annatar’ is a character name listed for The Rings of Power season 2. Though NO CONFIRMATION or evidence yet as to whether: Original Form Gavi = Annatar.”