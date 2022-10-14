The Rings of Power: Where Is Rhûn and Why Is It Important?

This Lord of the Rings article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power.

After saving the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) from the mysterious hooded sisters in The Rings of Power season finale, the young Harfoot Nori (Markella Kavenagh) decides to leave her clan and journey with the Stranger to Rhûn. Even though they only have the Stranger’s constellation of stars and sense of smell to guide them, they set out to the mysterious land to learn more about who he is and his destiny in Middle-earth.

Rhûn, also known as the East or the Eastlands, encompasses all land east of Rhovanion and even Mordor. It is said that factions of Elves, Dwarves, and Men all awoke in Rhûn during the early days of Middle-earth before moving west and forming the cities and kingdoms of the First and Second Age. Some Elves, Dwarves, and Men, however, stayed behind in the east.

I have to admit I would be bit disappointed if series doesn't travel to further east and south of this map than to south Mordor. We have Rhûn and Khánd, ready to be explored. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/7WxBpyIlTS — Durinul (@JyrkiDurinul) September 10, 2022

Several Dwarven clans had kingdoms in Rhûn through the Third Age. During the War of the Dwarves and Orcs, the Ironfists, Stiffbeards, Blacklocks, and Stonefoots all left their kingdoms to join forces with the other Dwarven clans of Middle-earth. After the war, the survivors returned to Rhûn until late into the Third Age when Sauron’s rise to power and the violence that came with it forced them to flee west from their ancient homelands.