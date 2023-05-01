The New Shadow: The Dark Lord of the Rings Sequel That Almost Happened

Borlas is working in his garden when his neighbor Saelon, who used to steal apples from the garden when he was a young boy, wanders over for a chat. It becomes clear that Saelon is a member of a secretive group of men who are followers of Herumor, a rebellious Númenorean who went over to the Haradrim, the Southrons, before the Last Alliance centuries earlier. Herumor is mentioned in The Silmarillion, where he and other renegade Númenoreans are described as “mighty and evil,” and the Haradrim as “a great and cruel people.” Even long-lived Númenoreans do not live quite that long, so whether Tolkien intended this to be the same Herumor, who had extended his life through unnatural means, or a new character by the same name, is unknown.

At the end of the draft, Saelon tells Borlas that if he wants to know more about this secret society, he must dress all in black and wait by the gate behind his house. Saelon will pass by later that evening, and Borlas can come with Saelon to a meeting if he wants to. Borlas is half-convinced that Saelon intends to kill him for speaking out against the group earlier, but he decides to go anyway, to remind these young men of how terrible the war that happened before they were born had been and why they must try to preserve peace.

It is not hard to see why Tolkien felt so strongly about the importance of remembering the horrors of war as a veteran of World War I. When he first started working on this story in the early 1950s, World War II must have been fresh in everyone’s minds, but perhaps the growing Cold War pushed the issue to the forefront, and it must have been in his thoughts when he came back to the story in the late 1960s.

Tolkien talked about the potential new story in a couple of letters. In 1964, in between drafts, he explained that he had abandoned the story because it was “sinister and depressing.” It had already been established in The Lord of the Rings and its Appendices that the Fall of Sauron coincided with the fading away of Elves, Dwarves, and Hobbits, and the rise in power of “Men” (i.e. humankind). After the War of the Ring, the Ringbearers of the Three Elven Rings of Power — Galadriel, Elrond, and Gandalf — all sailed away to the Undying Lands with their Rings, and Men became the dominant species in Middle-earth.

For Tolkien, this meant an inevitable decline. “Since we are dealing with Men,” he wrote (his italics), “it is inevitable that we should be concerned with the most regrettable feature of their nature: their quick satiety with good.” Tolkien explained that the people of Gondor would inevitably become “discontented and restless” during a time of prosperity. Aragorn’s descendants would become kings and governors “like Denethor or worse,” and Gondorian young boys would be “playing at being Orcs and going round doing damage.” The story was going to explore “an outcrop of revolutionary plots, about a center of secret Satanistic religion.”

He made similar comments in a later letter, written in 1972, shortly after resuming and then abandoning the project again, just 15 months before his death. He said that the King’s Peace that followed the war would have no tales worthy of telling. He had explained as far back as Bilbo and the Dwarves’ stay in Rivendell in The Hobbit that “things that are good to have and days that are good to spend are soon told about, and not much to listen to; while things that are uncomfortable, palpitating, and even gruesome, may make a good tale.” In the 1972 letter, he once again explained that in the “restlessness” that followed the King’s Peace of Aragorn’s reign, due to “the (it seems) inevitable boredom of Men with the good,” there would be “secret societies practicing dark cults, and ‘orc-cults’ among adolescents.”