Lord of the Rings Characters So Dark It’s Hard to Believe Tolkien Created Them

We have singled out his master Melkor, aka Morgoth, though, because he manages to be even more grim and evil than Sauron, and often in a more personal way. In one of Tolkien’s versions of the story of Arien, guide of the Sun, published in The History of Middle-earth, Morgoth rapes Arien, prompting her to leave Arda forever. In The Silmarillion, he plans to rape the Elf Lúthien (he “conceived in his thought an evil lust, and a design more dark than any that had yet come into his heart since he fled from Valinor”), and he curses the children of Húrin (see below for how that turned out) as well as corrupting Fëanor…

Fëanor

Fëanor was King of the Noldorian Elves and the creator of the Silmarils, three beautiful jewels containing the essence of the Two Trees of Valinor, which lit the land of the Valar (sort of like angels). He was inspired to create them after his niece Galadriel refused to give him a single strand of her hair no matter how much he begged, which suggests that Galadriel really is as wise as she seems, and that Fëanor had some very inappropriate feelings toward his niece. Melkor, who wanted the Silmarils, managed to convince Fëanor that his brother Fingolfin was planning to usurp him and steal the Silmarils. In response, Fëanor had his people start forging weapons (which had not existed beforehand) and threatened to kill his brother.

Eventually Melkor had his giant demonic spider friend Ungoliant destroy the trees, nicked the Silmarils, killed Fëanor’s father, and ran off to Middle-earth. Fëanor raised an army to follow and fight him, and swore an oath together with all seven of his sons that they would fight anyone who ever kept the Silmarils from them. When the Sea-Elves declined to give or lend him their ships, he fought and massacred them to steal their fleet, sailed across the sea, then burned the ships so that Fingolfin and his followers could not reach them. According to some of Tolkien’s later drafts published in the History of Middle-earth, he even accidentally killed one of his own sons in the process. Fëanor was eventually killed by a Balrog, and his spirit was so fiery that his body was reduced to ashes as it left.

Celegorm and Curufin

All of Fëanor’s sons had difficult lives and most came to sticky ends thanks to the oath they swore to go after the Silmarils no matter what, but these two, his third and fifth sons, were particularly bullish about it. After their father’s death, and after losing another battle to Melkor (now going by Fëanor’s name for him, Morgoth, “Black Enemy”), they went to live with their cousin Finrod. One day, the mortal Beren turned up at Finrod’s stronghold, asking for help to steal a Silmaril from Morgoth because his Elvish girlfriend Lúthien’s father, Thingol, would not let him marry his daughter unless he did. Finrod went with Beren but Celegorm and Curufin refused because of their own oath to keep the Silmarils to themselves. When Beren and Finrod were captured and Lúthien turned up looking for them, Celegorm tried to force her to marry him, and when Finrod died and Beren returned, Curufin tried to kill her, but only managed to (non-fatally) shoot Beren instead.

Beren eventually got his hand on a Silmaril, only to have it bitten off by a werewolf, but he persuaded his father-in-law to accept that the Silmaril was still “in his hand” even if his hand was no longer on him. They eventually killed the wolf and cut it out, and the Silmaril ended up in the possession of Beren and Lúthien’s son, Dior. This inevitably resulted in another battle, in which Dior, Celegorm, and Curufin, as well as another of their brothers, were all killed. But at least Curufin’s befriending the Dwarves led to his son Celebrimbor having a close relationship with them too, which in no way backfired horribly later on. Ahem.

Maedhros

Fëanor’s eldest son and heir, Maedhros was much less inclined towards foolish and/or downright evil acts than his father or some of his brothers. But he comes under the category of “grimdark” for the sheer amount of suffering he was forced to endure. He had barely inherited the kingship from his father and not yet claimed it when he was captured by Morgoth and chained to a high cliff on a volcano by his right hand. He was rescued by his cousin Fingon and an Eagle, but they could only get him free by chopping off his hand – long before the Saw movies made that cool.