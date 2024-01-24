Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Almost Cut a Key Moment From Season 1

The Rings of Power season 1 is in part the start of the story of how Galadriel became the incorruptible force that would one day, thousands of years later, overcome temptation in The Fellowship of the Ring. She’s not quite there yet at the end of the first season of Amazon’s ambitious Lord of the Rings prequel series, of course. Although she does reject Sauron’s offer to join her as his queen so that they may rule over Middle-earth together, Galadriel doesn’t warn Elrond, Celebrimbor, and Gil-galad about Halbrand’s true nature either, instead becoming too entranced by the light of the first three rings of power, including Nenya, the Elven ring she will soon wear.

“We spoke a lot about how there’s an almost childlike ‘back to Valinor’ thing that happens to the Elves when they look upon those rings. So for a brief moment, all that exists is this beautiful light shining from them,” Galadriel actor Morfydd Clark told Den of Geek in 2022 regarding Galadriel’s choices in the season finale. “She knows that she has done something that she’s going to have to pay for, she’s deceived Elrond and Celebrimbor, but she knew they needed to create something powerful to fight him, but also terrifying.”

Interestingly, in a recent interview with NME, The Rings of Power director J.A. Bayona revealed there were parts of Galadriel’s journey in the first season that were almost cut by Amazon because they were thought to be too expensive despite the show’s reportedly massive budget.

One Galadriel moment that was in question in the early days of filming was the scene where Galadriel and her fellow “retired” Elves approach Valinor by boat. The scene is an inflection point for Galadriel, who must choose whether to finally let go of her vendetta against Sauron or go her own way against the wishes of the Elven king. The scene of the passage into Valinor is of course a visual effects showstopper, as Galadriel is bathed in heavenly light just before she decides to jump off the boat and swim back to Middle-earth to continue her mission. But according to Bayona, the powers that be at Amazon “tried to take it out” because they felt it would be too costly.