Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Costumes and the Challenge of Reimagining Tolkien’s Unseen Second Age

J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings has largely helped define the idea of epic fantasy fiction for generations of readers since its initial publication in 1954, and its impact is still keenly felt in almost every popular piece of fantasy-adjacent media we see today. And director Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning trilogy of films has, in its turn, basically come to define the idea of “Tolkien” in popular culture, turning even the most casual of viewers into hardcore lore experts on the lifestyle choices of hobbits and orcs. But Tolkien’s most famous work actually concludes his massive fantasy history of Middle-earth, the bulk of which takes place well before Bilbo Baggins ever steals a powerful piece of jewelry from creature named Gollum.

Prime Video’s The Rings of Power explores the Second Age of Middle-earth, which is set millennia before the movies, and follows the story of Sauron’s initial rise to power, the creation of Mordor, and the forging of the great rings—19 given to the races of elves, men, and dwarves and the One made to rule them all. And according to Kate Hawley, the costume designer for Rings of Power, a big part of her job was to find a way to honor what has come before in the world of Middle-earth while charting a new path—one that has never actually been represented onscreen before.

“I’ve read the books. I went to those films and the trilogy was beautiful,” Hawley tells Den of Geek when we catch with the designer at SDCC 2023. “Gandalf and so much of it was walked out of those books, but we didn’t have that for this series. J.D. [Payne] and Patrick [McKay, showrunners of Rings of Power] definitely wanted something that shifted away and suggested this earlier time. So we started by referring to the Third Age and then referring back to the First Age and look[ing] at the whole story arc.”

Tolkien’s The Silmarillion chronicles much of the earliest history of his fantasy universe, stretching from the very beginning of time to the downfall of Morgoth (Sauron’s evil predecessor) at the end of the First Age. Both The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy take place during the Third Age, a period that concludes with the ultimate defeat of Sauron in the War of the Ring. As for the Second Age covered in The Rings of Power, Tolkien never specifically set any of his books during that time period, though he made frequent references to the events that took place during it. It’s an era that contains, among other things, the fall of the great island kingdom of Numenor and Sauron’s first defeat in the War of the Last Alliance. (The latter, of course, is memorably narrated by Cate Blanchett during the prologue to Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring.) But for Hawley, conceptualizing the time period of Rings of Power meant creating a world that felt connected to what we know of the ones that came both before and after it.