Matt Smith and Milly Alcock on Daemon and Rhaenyra’s Ambiguous Relationship in House of the Dragon

When we chat with Smith, he at first gives a joking put-on of “you’ll have to watch the show, eh?” when we ask about the dynamic between Daemon and Rhaenyra. But on further examination, he concedes Daemon’s intentions may not be pure, but they are perhaps not as nefarious as Game of Thrones precedent suggests.

“Look, a lot of it is about his brother,” Smith says. “It’s just not about Rhaenyra. I think everything to do with Rhaenyra is related back to somehow getting the attention of his brother.”

Indeed, the relationship between Daemon and King Viserys is a complex one. The episode might end with Daemon being banished, but as Smith insists, “Everything is about his brother. I think [Daemon’s] deeply wounded, that’s where it all comes from.”

For the record, the venerable Considine also sees their brotherly relationship as one of love and dysfunction, telling us, “There’s a part of Daemon that just wants to be seen by Viserys, that just wants to be loved and acknowledged, and ultimately wants to be by his side and sit next to him. But he’s a liability and Viserys is always picking up the pieces when Daemon fucks up.”

No matter what though, there is still an unspoken degree of insidiousness with brother lashing out at brother through the child between them. And as the actor who plays that character, Milly Alcock acknowledges there might be an attraction there, manipulated or otherwise.

“Me and Matt wanted to leave a sense of ambiguity in that scene and kind of leave the door a bit half-open,” Alcock explains. “But ultimately she’s a young woman and whatever feelings that she’s feeling, she doesn’t fully know how to grasp them. She doesn’t fully comprehend her attraction towards Daemon, and whether it’s platonic or sexual or romantic. She’s unaware.”