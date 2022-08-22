House of the Dragon Premiere Ending: Creators Explain That Bombshell Change to Targaryen Lore

And yet, Viserys reveals it is more than just the Blood of the Dragon that made Aegon Targaryen conquer Westeros with his sisters… it was also a vision of another Long Night and a winter so severe that will find creatures half-forgotten from Beyond the Wall return again. Viserys is of course speaking of White Walkers and the Army of the Dead, whose existential threat became the centerpiece of Game of Thrones. We’ve previously known there was a bit of destiny to Daenerys and Jon Snow’s fight against the dark. However, never before—not in Game of Thrones, not in Martin’s literary source novels of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” nor even in Martin’s expanded literature like Fire & Blood, on which House of the Dragon is based—has it been revealed that Aegon Targaryen conquered Westeros to save it and the world from the White Walkers. Nor did we know that Aegon called this vision “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

So when we sat down with House of the Dragon showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, we of course had to ask how they came to the decision to make this change to Targaryen and Game of Thrones lore, and how did Martin react.

“That came from George,” Condal says with a slight smile. “I don’t think we would’ve plunged into that without talking to George about it, but that was something George, as he often does, just said in casual conversation very early on in development of the story…. He told us that Aegon was a dreamer and that was the reason he decided to go and conquer, and unite, Westeros. He’s remembered as a conqueror, but he really meant to be a uniter, which is why he approached things the way he did.”

This is a bombshell revelation which changes everything we know about the Targaryen family history. Suddenly, they are more than just one more spoke on “the wheel” of Westeros’ great houses. In the original series, they ultimately seemed to be the most supernaturally gifted (or cursed) of the Iron Throne’s claimants. However, their entire purpose was just re-contextualized as one of initially good intentions. For as Viserys tells Rhaenyra, the secret of Aegon’s mission is only shared directly from one monarch to the next when they have chosen an heir. Although, it should be noted that this is Condal and Sapochnik’s own invention for House of the Dragon.

“George is very coy about that part of the history and what people know,” Condal explains. “And of course if it is a secret, the chroniclers that were writing the [historic sources] of Fire & Blood, they wouldn’t necessarily know it. But yeah keeping it alive, at least as far as this generation goes, was a really compelling thing for Miguel and I because it had resonance. We were looking for ways, despite there being a 170 years of history [between them], to create resonance with the original series. And we don’t have any characters that can crossover; there’s nobody you can meet. Young Old Nan is not going to show up in the series, even 170 years is too much… So that core mythology of the original series, keeping that alive and this idea that somebody has been aware of this or seen this as a vision 300 years before it happens was really compelling to us and made it feel really epic and appropriate for the world of Game of Thrones.”

Sapochnik also notes that it echoes the mysticism that was so relevant to Game of Thrones.