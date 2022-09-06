House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Marriage Suitor Prospects

As a recap, Leanor is Rhaenyra’s cousin once removed as the son of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the Queen Who Never Was. In terms of Targaryen incest, this is about the best case scenario of being a “distant” relation. But he still has the Blood of the Dragon and rides a dragon to prove it.

In other words, he’d be a politically strong match that is made all the stronger since he is the son of the actual richest man in Westeros during this time, the Sea Snake (a fact that Lord Lyonel Strong pointed out to Viserys in the latest episode). Lord Corlys became estranged from the king when Viserys passed over Corlys’ daughter in favor of Alicent. Frankly, this would be arguably the best political match for Rhaenyra since it would ally her (and her future children) with Westeros’ greatest naval and financial power.

But there is one more, quite gross, option that might be even more politically expedient…

Aegon Targaryen

Yes, this is by far the most disgusting option but it must be acknowledged upfront: the safest political choice for Rhaenyra and the realm would be for her to eventually marry her little brother, who during the most recent episode had just turned two and is 16 years her junior. It is a grotesque idea, but all of the Targaryens you are now watching are the grandchildren or great grandchildren of sibling incest. Both King Viserys and Princess Rhaenys’ grandfather, the wise King Jaehaerys, married his younger sister about 70 years earlier. And the Targaryen family tree is littered with wedded siblings, including of course Aegon the Conqueror, who married both of his sisters.

So there is precedent for baby Aegon and big sis tying the knot. Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) even suggested such a match in last night’s House of the Dragon because he wished to streamline Aegon’s path to the throne. And, though we’re loath to admit it, it might be the safest political solution for Rhaenyra (if you don’t study the fine print). She could extract a decree that they would rule as equals (and with her being much the senior, she would likely be the true leader of much of the reign, particularly if it began while Aegon was in his “regency” and she could steer his loyalties away from his mother and grandfather), and it would squash the building tension between her and Aegon’s claims.

Of course Rhaenyra absolutely will refuse this match because it’s heinous, it still sets up the child and his family to challenge her power (albeit more subtly), and she frankly despises the little bastard. For surely, Otto and his supporters would attempt to use Aegon’s ascendency to further weaken Rhaenyra’s standing in the court as little more than “the wife.” And Viserys, for all his faults, again showed shades of decency when he likewise was repulsed by Otto’s suggestion of marrying his children. With that said, Rhaenyra’s heart could be swayed by one other icky option…