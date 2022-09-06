What’s Wrong With King Viserys in House of the Dragon? 

Here’s the reasoning: Viserys is by no means the only king in the George R. R. Martin universe to injure himself on the Iron Throne, an object designed by Aegon the Conqueror, it’s said, to test those who sit upon it. A king must be vigilant, strong and agile; the Iron Throne tests those qualities and punishes those who fail. Allow yourself to be cut by its many blades and perhaps you’re not cut out for the role.

A scene from two centuries later in A Clash of Kings, Chapter 65 shows royal psychopath Joffrey Baratheon cutting himself on one of the legendary throne’s blades. (In the A Song of Ice and Fire books, the throne is a mightier and much more deadly construction than the one popularised by the original TV series.)

Joffrey lurched to his feet. “I’m king! Kill him! Kill him now! I command it.” He chopped down with his hand, a furious, angry gesture… and screeched in pain when his arm brushed against one of the sharp metal fangs that surrounded him. The bright crimson samite of his sleeve turned a darker shade of red as his blood soaked through it. “Mother!” he wailed. With every eye on the king, somehow the man on the floor wrested a spear away from one of the gold cloaks, and used it to push himself back to his feet. “The throne denies him!” he cried. “He is no king!” A Clash of Kings, Chapter 65, page 138.

As a Lannister born of incest and no blood relation to his predecessor King Robert Baratheon, Joffrey was not genetically part of the royal line, of course, so the man here interpreting the Iron Throne’s ‘rejection’ of Joffrey makes a kind of symbolic sense.

Viserys’ descendant, the Mad King Aerys II, was part of the royal bloodline, but as his epithet shows, similarly unfit to rule. In fact, the father of Daenerys Targaryen memorably earned himself a second nickname as “King Scab” for his many injuries caused by the Iron Throne. In A Feast For Crows, Chapter 16, it’s said of Aerys, “Yet still the blades tormented him, the ones he could never escape, the blades of the Iron Throne. His arms and legs were always covered with scabs and half-healed cuts.”

The Iron Throne even went so far as killing one king, or so the story goes. King Maegor the Cruel – the Targaryen it was feared that Prince Daemon would most resemble were he to be crowned – was found bled to death on the throne, with the cause of his demise unclear. Had Maegor decided to take his own life and used the royal chair to do the deed? Had he been stabbed by his wife, an enemy, or (somehow) by the throne itself?

Everyone’s a critic, it appears, even the palace furniture. If Viserys’ throne injuries are indications that he’s not doing a bang-up job ruling the Seven Kingdoms, would that be that a fair judgement? Consider the moves he’s made so far: choosing his dream of a male heir over the life of Queen Aemma (and losing them both), furthering the rift with the powerful House Velaryon by rejecting their daughter in marriage, and making an enemy of his brother Daemon by naming Rhaenyra his heir. None of them acts of kingly genius. (The finger cut, by the way, happened immediately after Viserys banished Daemon, perhaps warning of dangerous future consequences.)