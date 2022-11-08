Doctor Who: Where to Stream the Classic and New Series

If you’re new to classic Doctor Who and wondering where to start with such a vast number of episodes, take a look at our pick of the best episodes from the 1960s era.

Where to watch modern Doctor Who

BBC iPlayer – UK Only

BBC iPlayer is still the home of all modern Doctor Who, starting with Christopher Eccleston in Series 1 and going right the way through to Jodie Whittaker’s farewell in ‘The Power of the Doctor’.

UKTV Play – UK Only

When old episodes of Doctor Who are repeated on the W channel, they often appear on the channel’s streaming service, UKTV Play. At the time of writing, there are 13 episodes from the Matt Smith era available to watch.

HBO Max – US only

After being available for a short time on BBC America (or AMC+, as BBC America is owned by the AMC network), all modern Doctor Who is later transferred to the HBO Max streaming service. You can currently watch everything from the Christopher Eccleston era right to the end of the six-part Flux series (aka Series 13). ‘The Power of the Doctor’ should be transferred to HBO Max shortly.

BBC America (soon to be Disney+) – US only

The most recent series (Series 13) and ‘The Power of the Doctor’ are both currently available to stream on BBC America. This has been the place to stream the very latest Doctor Who episodes since 2008, but in a recent interview soon-to-be Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa announced that from 2023 all new Doctor Who will air on Disney+ instead. This also comes with production support from Disney, which could signal some major changes in terms of budget and talent.

Disney+ will also be the home for all other international audiences, with the BBC remaining the home of new Doctor Who in the UK.