Doctor Who: a Whopping 7 Doctors To Unite For Big Finish 60th Anniversary Series

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form –instead, the Doctor’s past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his ‘degeneration’. Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

Of course, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann and David Tennant all reunited already this year for ‘The Power of The Doctor’, but it will be the first time Christopher Eccleston has joined them, or returned to the Whoniverse since his audio series The Ninth Doctor Adventures launched in 2021. It’s also Tom Baker’s first return to Doctor Who since he appeared in a rewritten story, ‘Return of the Cybermen’, for the Big Finish series Doctor Who Lost Stories last year.

Once and Future producer David Richardson said: ‘An astonishing array of talent has come aboard to be a part of this epic eight-hour anniversary story. It’s a huge Doctor Who party and a massive celebration that has been years in the making.’

All eight episodes are now available to pre-order on the Big Finish website, either as a digital download or as one of 3,000 special edition CDs. The CD bundle includes bonus artworks and additional audio content, including music suites and behind-the-scenes interviews.

Unsurprisingly, it’s a digital-first release, so the CD mailout will be delayed, but fans who buy the CD will also receive a digital copy that will be available for download on each release date.