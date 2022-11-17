Netflix’s 1899 Cast: Meet the Actors Of This Mind-Bending Puzzle

Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen

A familiar face on German television since the 1990s, Pietschmann came to fame in the role of Konny von Brendorp in action crime drama GSG-9 in 2007. Among many screen roles, he starred opposite Udo Kier in children’s fantasy series 4 Against Z, and with Lars Mickelsen in action drama The Team. He’ll be best recognised by fans of Dark (made by the creators of 1899) for playing the role of ‘The Stranger’, a mysterious character whose appearance kick-starts the whole shebang. In 1899, he plays ship’s captain Eyk, a grieving man who comes to suspect foul play at the shipping company.

Aneurin Barnard as Daniel

Once rumoured to be in contention for the lead role in Doctor Who, Welsh actor Aneurin Barnard is known for playing the scheming Richard III in Starz period drama series The White Queen, and Boris Drubotskoy in the recent BBC adaptation of Tolstoy’s War & Peace. More recently, he played a small but key role in the final run of BBC gangster drama Peaky Blinders, and met an early sticky end in the first series of BBC crime drama The Pact. In 1899, he plays the mysterious Daniel, a man who comes aboard when things start to get weird.

Rosalie Craig as Virginia Wilson

In the role of 1899‘s worldly Mrs Wilson, a wealthy woman travelling alone who seems to know everybody’s personal business, Rosalie Craig recently starred opposite Michelle Dockery and Sienna Miller in Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal, with Catherine Tate in The Nan Movie, and has appeared in multiple supporting TV roles from Endeavour to Father Brown, Truth Seekers and more. The stage and screen actor played the lead in 2016’s National Theatre production of As You Like It.

Clara Rosager as Tove

Danish actor Clara Rosager is no stranger to Netflix’s wiggy European genre, having played Sarah in dystopian series The Rain (opposite her 1899 co-star Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, see below). Rosager also played Miss Sweden in 2020 beauty pageant feature Misbehaviour, popped up in the role of Jean in comic book adaptation Morbius and recently appeared as Nadya in Italian finance thriller Devils. In 1899 she plays Tove, a pregnant Swedish passenger in steerage whose family of devout Christians becomes tangled up in the bonkers and tragic developments.

Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen as Krester

Borgen fans will recognise Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen as having played the aged-up Magnus, son of lead character Birgitte Nyborg, in season four of the Danish political drama. Like Clara Rosager above, the Danish actor also starred in Netflix dystopia The Rain, in which he played Magnus. In 1899, Tonnesen plays Krester, the brother of Clara Rosager’s Tove. Krester is a troubled young Swedish man who suffers the bigotry of his strict religious parents.

Miguel Bernardeau as Angel

A big star in his native Spain, Miguel Bernardeau plays Angel in 1899, a wealthy Spanish gentleman travelling in first class in the company of his priest brother, Ramiro. The actor is best known for the role of Guzman on hit Spanish Netflix teen drama Elite, surfing thriller Playa Negra, and HBO Max co-production Todo Lo Otro. He’ll soon be seen in the title role of the latest Zorro TV series.