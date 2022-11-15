Doctor Who Series 14 Director’s Work Is Cool, Creepy and Bizarre

The most recent edition of Doctor Who Magazine reveals that the first block of Series 14 will be directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, a young British screenwriter and director whose first major TV job was on M Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ horror series Servant. Starring Rupert Grint and Lauren Ambrose, that’s the story of a couple who hire a nanny to look after a reborn doll, opening their home to a mysterious force.

Between 2016 and 2019, Holmes Williams released three horror shorts that captured the film world’s attention. The Nightmare on Deskteeth Street is the story of a boot obsessive on a mission to retrieve his favourite pair, Stilts is set in a dystopia where everybody is forced to wear huge metal stilts, and The Devil’s Harmony is about a teenager who forms a Glee Club to wreak revenge on her high school enemies. The latter won awards at both the Sundance and Raindance film festivals, and is available to stream on Disney+, the new international home of Doctor Who.

Seven-minute, largely silent film Stilts is the story of Rafe, a man who rebels against the surreal restrictions of his world and seeks to escape. It was commissioned by Channel 4 Random Acts, and was shown before previews of weird, atmospheric horror The Lighthouse in UK cinemas. You can watch the film in full here:

Stilts stars Tom Glynn-Carney, who recently appeared in SAS: Rogue Heroes, and also features two names with ties to previous Doctor Who showrunners: Amanda Hale, who featured in Steven Moffat’s series Jekyll, and Con O’Neill who played Cliff in Russell T Davies’ series Cucumber.