Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Viewing Guide: Every UK Special Episode, Documentary & Show

UPCOMING

Bargain Hunt: Doctor Who Special –Thursday November 23, 12.15pm, BBC One

This is the anniversary content we’ve been waiting for – a slightly awkward tie-in where presenters read words like “Gallifrey” and “Sontaran” off the autocue without knowing what on earth they’re saying. Here, two teams of Doctor Who fans compete to buy the biggest bargain at an antique fair and then to auction it off for the biggest mark-up, plus a big memorabilia collection.

Doctor Who: The Daleks in Colour – Thursday November 23, 7.30pm, BBC Four,

This one hour 15 minute adventure is Doctor Who’s very first omnibus story, colourised from black and white for the first time. It originally aired in December 1963, and sees the First Doctor and his companions venture into the Metal City where they encounter their inaugural Daleks. The seven-part serial has been re-edited with a fresh musical score.

An Adventure in Space and Time – Thursday November 23, 8.45pm, BBC Four

If you were a sentient Doctor Who fan for the 50th anniversary celebrations, you’ll remember this Mark Gatiss-written docudrama telling the story of Doctor Who’s early days, and starring Jessica Raine as producer Verity Lambert and Sacha Dhawan as director Waris Hussein. Coming in at one hour 20 minutes, the feature-length special was originally broadcast in 2013 and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer after it airs here.

Doctor Who: The Star Beast – Saturday November 25, 6.30pm, BBC One

The first of three special episodes airing to celebrate the 60th, starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who are joined by new and familiar faces, and one very familiar voice in that of Miriam Margolyes, who plays the voice of adorable alien Beep the Meep. Rachel Talalay directs.

Doctor Who: 60 Years of Secrets and Scandals – Saturday November 25, 8.30pm, Channel 5

Trust Channel 5 to dig the Doctor Who dirt. This one hour show promises the scoop on “the huge fan backlash after the BBC attempted to cancel the show”, stunts that went wrong, “the scandalous treatment and behaviour of the show’s main stars”, and “the surprising link between a teenage Peter Capaldi and the series, a long time before he stepped into the main role” – none of which will be news to anybody who’s been awake in the last 20 years. Still, worth a look if only to get annoyed about their pronunciation of Metebelis III.

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Saturday December 2, 6.30pm, BBC One

The second 60th anniversary special has so far played its cards very close to its chest, which means we should expect…something, though exactly what, who can say? It’s going to be scary and weird, promises RTD. Good-o.