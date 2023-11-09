Doctor Who Anniversary: What is Russell T Davies Hiding About “Wild Blue Yonder”?

While the magazine’s preview feature for “Wild Blue Yonder” keeps the cards firmly close to its chest, it does reveal some intriguing snippets of new information:

The Doctor and Donna Will be in the Middle of “Hostile Action”

DWM confirms that “only one major clip” from the episode aired in the most recent trailer: a ten-second sequence where Donna famously talks about kicking something’s arse.

Now the magazine has revealed the dialogue The Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna (Catherine Tate) share in the direct lead-up to this exchange, which confirms the TARDIS abandons them in the middle of a dangerous Hostile Action situation:

DOCTOR: There’s one hope. A mechanism on board the TARDIS called the HADS. Hostile Action Displacement System. If the TARDIS is in danger, it goes away. DONNA: Goes where? DOCTOR: Anywhere. And it only comes back when the danger is gone. I turned it off, years ago. I mean, I’d never land anywhere. Once spent three years in orbit. I thought, oh, turn off the HADS. But if the TARDIS is rebuilding itself, maybe it clicked back on.

The scene continues until Donna’s arse-kicking line (which already seems to have become a fan-favourite even before the episode has aired).

“Wild Blue Yonder” is About How the Doctor and Donna React in “Extreme Circumstances”

RTD teased:

“The main thing to say about this episode is I knew I had David and Catherine. Two of my favourite actors… this was a chance to focus on them; to see where The Doctor and Donna have been, what they think, what they’re like in extreme circumstances, how they react to each other now. And it’s glorious.”