Tales of the TARDIS is Packed with Doctor Who Easter Eggs – What Did You Spot?

As noted, the Doctor and his companions never really stopped to grieve Adric. This story essentially gives them space to do so properly. Davison and Fielding, after years working together and plenty of sardonic DVD commentaries, are a good pairing for this given the events of ‘Earthshock’ and Tegan’s tearful departure in ‘Resurrection of the Daleks’.

Jamie and Zoe

Jamie (Fraser Hines) and Zoe (Wendy Padbury) travelled with the Second Doctor until his forced regeneration by the Time Lords. Their memories of all but their first adventure with the Doctor were wiped, leaving their TARDIS travels as a set of phantom memories, something there but beyond their reach.

Jamie and Zoe were a brilliant TARDIS team. Jamie was a fiercely loyal friend, slightly put out by Zoe’s outright genius. Zoe was incredibly clever but that was off-putting to her peers. They both found a home in the TARDIS with a Doctor who was a perfect foil for both of them, and both actors could be talking about Patrick Troughton as much as the Doctor here.

One sad reason for choosing Jamie and Zoe here is simply that no other Second Doctor TARDIS crew survives in its entirety. Nonetheless there are good story reasons for picking them: Jamie is able to reminisce about Victoria so that the late Deborah Watling is represented, for one. And, of course, their memory-wipe fate in ‘The War Games’ (1969) is a deeply poignant one. I’m sure fans were intrigued to see how it was addressed. ‘The Mind Robber’ is a strong choice for them, not least because it always has that tantalising possibility that Doctor Who never actually left that story.

The Sixth Doctor and Peri

The Sixth Doctor was only seen travelling with Mel (Bonnie Langford) for six episodes and she left after he regenerated. This, plus the manner of her departure, meant Peri was the obvious pairing. Peri was being operated on to have an alien’s brain put into her body when the Doctor was taken out of time at the start of ‘The Trial of a Time Lord’ (1986), and the Doctor initially believed she had been killed. Indeed, this was the original intention, but producer John Nathan-Turner changed it at the last minute so she survived and married a warrior King played by Brian Blessed.

Given the Sixth Doctor and Peri’s relationship, it’s an, eh, interesting choice to focus on what happened to Peri after this, but perhaps this series is part of too celebratory an event to delve into the rough edges of Eighties Doctor Who.