Daisy Jones & The Six: All the Songs on Aurora Reviewed

Aurora is the seminal classic that both made and broke the band. Based loosely on Fleetwood Mac’s iconic Rumours, Aurora offers characters Billy and Daisy (Sam Claflin and Riley Keough) an outlet for their bottled up rage and sexual tension. Naturally, this was always going to explode. We’re told from the outset of the series the band breaks up after a massive gig at Soldier Field in Chicago in 1977 – question is why.

As we wait for that shoe to drop on the show, Aurora is there to provide everything by reading between the lines (whether you’ve read the book or not). To be honest, for an album based on a TV show, Aurora has no right to be this dang good – full of earworm tracks that will remain in your head for ages. But which ones will tap into your pent-up rage and sexual angst best? Here’s a full breakdown, including the songs that inspired the tracks, and how we rate them.

Aurora

Title track “Aurora” is in full love song mode, boasting that “you’re my morning sun.” Billy and Daisy are in full tease mode.

Starting off in a similar vein to “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac, the pair are soon sharing a back and forth about a relationship being be-all-and-end-all pure, while also a little down and dirty in the verses, and when things go wrong, you still wanting to return to them. It’s catchy, and would go down a storm as an opening number at a stadium show that’s about to collapse a whole band.

Pent Up Rage: 0

Sexual Angst: 6

Let Me Down Easy

While “Aurora” focuses on the height of love, “Let Me Down Easy” focuses more on the difficult side of keeping a relationship afloat. This is angsty and desperate, with both sides becoming frustrated with how the romance stands, both waiting for the other to mess up.