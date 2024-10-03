Agatha All Along Episode 4 Review: Protection Spells and Broken Curses

With not just a Green witch but the Green witch added to their ranks, the coven moves on down the Road to a house that Alice instantly recognizes and tries to avoid. But the Road very clearly has other plans for them. As soon as they enter the house, the Coven looks like they stepped into a Fleetwood Mac music video or an episode of Daisy Jones & the Six.

In this ’70s era house-meets-recording studio, we see vestiges of Alice’s past and her mom’s career, a clue that this trial is about family – specifically Alice’s. The Teen (Joe Locke) plays a record, thinking it’s a clue but accidentally ends up cursing the coven as the song, Lorna Wu’s version of the “Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” plays backwards.

There’s a captivating split diopter shot once the Teen realizes what they’ve done that proves that Marvel can still do interesting things technically, when they want to. It’s quite jarring, not only because we’re not really used to seeing shots like this in Marvel, but because it kickstarts the trial in a really exciting way. It draws us into the tension.

Before this happens, we get a great scene between Rio and Agatha where we finally get some more insight into their relationship. Rio is impatient, seemingly waiting for Agatha to inevitably betray the coven so she can collect their bodies for something, but also wanting to mix a little “work and play.” Agatha broadcasts their conversation to the rest of the coven through the recording booth, likely so she can feign innocence.

The rest of the coven isn’t thrilled by this revelation, but they don’t have much time to unpack whether or not they trust Rio, or Agatha for that matter, before Lilia (Patti LuPone) is struck by the curse. As each member succumbs, Alice reveals that her mom and grandmother died from a generational curse – and that she didn’t want to believe it was real. She casts protection spells on who she can, but not before the Teen is violently thrown through the recording booth window.

They soon realize that the only way to break this curse is to cast the ultimate protection spell by playing Lorna’s version of the Ballad, which she wrote and recorded as a way to protect Alice from the curse. If the “Ballad of the Witches’ Road” wasn’t stuck in your head before, it will be now as the coven plays a rocking, emotional tribute to Alice’s mother that ends with Alice facing the creepy, horrifying entity that’s been plaguing her family for generations. Watching someone break through generational curses both literally and figuratively is incredibly powerful, and it’s hard not to tear up watching Alice connect with her mother, channel her power, and finally vanquish this thing that’s had such a hold over her and her family.