Poker Face Depicts Every Musician’s Worst Deadly Nightmare

Getting electrocuted is an occupational hazard for live-playing musicians. If you are wearing an electric instrument and your fingers touch a string when your mouth brushes the mic, you stand a chance of at least a few painful seconds. It happens to big bands and small. The Beatles’ George Harrison, in the relative safety of a recording studio session, gets shocked several times on camera in the documentary Let It Be. It’s possibly the reason Eric Clapton had curly hair for a year. The more voltage the act requires the more dangerous the consequences.

The Rolling Stones’ seemingly indestructible guitarist Keith Richards was knocked backwards in an explosion of blue sparks at a 1965 concert at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. The song he was playing when his guitar touched his mic stand was “The Last Time,” and many didn’t think he’d get up. KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s hand brushed against a railing while he was standing in moisture from a leaky dry ice machine at a concert in 1976. The roadies had to kick him free. He wrote the song “Shock Me” about it.

Faulty microphone wiring was blamed for the death of Agustín Briolini. The 21-year-old guitarist and lead singer of Argentinian rock band the Krebs got a massive electric shock during the opening set of a show at the Theatre of the Sun, in Villa Carlos Paz.

Keith Relf was 33 years old when he died playing an ungrounded guitar on May 14, 1976. Born William Keith Relf on March 22, 1943, he was playing guitar and harmonica or singing in bands by the time he was 13. His baritone howl and insinuating harmonica made The Yardbirds sound darker and bluesier than the other groups to come out of the British Invasion.

The Yardbirds is legendary for launching guitarists Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page, but Relf formed the group and named it. He’d played with bassist Paul Samwell-Smith in the Metropolitan Blues Quartet, which drew in guitarists Chris Dreja and Top Topham, and drummer Jim McCarty. They rechristened themselves the Blue-Sounds to back singer Cyril Davies at a May 1963 show at Kingston Art School. The Yardbirds either got their name from Jack Kerouac’s novel On the Road or Charlie “Yardbird” Parker.

The Yardbirds exploded on the growing British rhythm and blues scene when named the house band at the Crawdaddy Club. The next group to get the honor would be the Rolling Stones. Blues purists, The Yardbirds drew the attention of Clapton, who replaced Topham in October 1963. Crawdaddy Club owner Giorgio Gomelsky managed the band and produced their first record, as well securing them the gig backing blues legend Sonny Boy Williamson II for the 1964 live album Sonny Boy Williamson and the Yardbirds. Columbia released Five Live Yardbirds in August 1964. It didn’t sell very well, but the industry noticed how good it sounded for a live recording.