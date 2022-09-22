Why Moonage Daydream is More Than a David Bowie Documentary

The whole movie is designed to be feeling rather than explaining. You can have someone say they were on drugs, or you can create this sense of disorientation that comes from being around someone on drugs. I choose, because I’m working in the filmic space, to present information in a more impressionistic way. Saying it overtly never even occurred to me. That just seems like information and it seems so blatant. Not only blatant, he basically says everything but.

It’s certainly not an omission of any sort, or any sort of sanctification. The idea we wouldn’t put that in to try to sanctify things, but I don’t think there’s anything clean about the sequence going into Cracked Actor. It feels tawdry. In fact, there’s no nudity and no profanity in the film, but in most countries, you have to be 18 to see it and I think it’s basically because of what’s implied. I think if I had just had him say “I was really messed up,” it might have been a different thing.

I was horrified to read that you had a heart attack and flatlined, did you infuse that into the sequences the same way?

Yes, of course. The whole movie, I can’t separate the decisions I made and the material that spoke to me at a very heightened moment in my life from the events in my life. It was clearly a reflection. I would argue that if you were doing a Bowie film and you were starting now and had three years to work on it: It’s going to reflect, consciously or unconsciously, a lot of what you’re experiencing right now in your life.

How are you going to further push cinematic storytelling?

My mom asked me yesterday what I’m doing next, because her friends are asking her, and I got really perturbed. With this just happening now, I really want to be in the moment. I don’t want to say too much on the subject because I have a lot of mixed feelings and opinions, very much, at the moment. Coming out of the Bowie film I do feel the need to go in different directions, and to try to continue to push myself.