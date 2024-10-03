The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Durin’s Bane and the Stranger’s Name

Elsewhere, we can all breathe a sigh of relief and stop calling the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) “Probably-Gandalf,” as his identity has finally been confirmed and he has adopted his most well-known name. Tolkien derived the name “Gandalf” from the real-world Elder Edda, a collection of poems written in Old Norse. It’s also the name of a 9th century king of southern Sweden and southern Norway. In the poem Völuspá, Gandalfr is a dwarf, and Tolkien originally gave the name to the leader of the Dwarves (eventually Thorin Oakenshield), with the wizard going by the odd-sounding “Bladorthin.” Tolkien’s notes do not explain exactly why he changed his mind, but it may have had something to do with the meaning of the name Gandalfr in Old Norse, which comes from “gandr,” meaning “magic staff,” and “álfr,” meaning “elf;” so, “elf with a magic staff.”

It seems ironic that The Rings of Power has finally revealed Gandalf’s name and identity in an episode that is also very interested in his staff, but it doesn’t connect the two. Of all the things that might have annoyed Tolkien in this adaptation of his work, we can’t help but think that the claim “Gandalf” means “Grand-Elf” might have annoyed him the most. It is half-right, and he was called “Gandalf” in the North, which is presumably where the Stoors and Harfoots will all eventually end up, so it’s not completely out of left field. But Tolkien was very protective of his languages!

Whatever the derivation of the name, putting the question of the Stranger’s identity to rest was long overdue, and it had become increasingly obvious who he was over the course of this season anyway. The exact identity of the Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds) remains a mystery, but a more interesting one, as he is probably one of the little known Blue Wizards. That gives the series lots of leeway to do more or less what they want with the character, since Tolkien kept changing his mind about what was going on with the Blue Wizards anyway. We do get a lovely little hint that the show version is very much on the dark side with a Tolkien deep cut – the Dark Wizard insists that “Pity will not defeat Sauron,” but of course anyone who knows The Lord of the Rings knows that the pity of Bilbo, Frodo, and Sam in sparing Gollum’s life is exactly what does, indirectly, defeat Sauron in the end.

Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) scenes in this episode are more of a mixed bag. On the positive side, it was nice to see another confrontation between her and Sauron after they have been split up all season. Charlie Vickers continues to do fascinating work in making Sauron’s different avatars appear to be entirely different personalities, and it’s a guessing game for the audience whether any of them represent anything close to the “real” him. When she confronts him with his “illusions” he morphs back into Halbrand and says that “not all of it” was an illusion, implying that he really did have some feelings for Galadriel, something also implied by his weird creeping over Mirdania earlier in the season. But this is still Sauron the Deceiver – so each individual viewer will have to make up their own mind whether he is really telling the truth or not here, and that’s fascinating.

The rest of Galadriel’s story, however, is not so good. Her tactical and military decisions continue to be completely baffling, and she gives herself up so easily that Sauron barely has to break a sweat to get the Nine Rings from her, and poor Celebrimbor’s noble sacrifice was for nothing. She is also apparently almost indestructible, judging by the fall she survives. It is implied that Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) heal her using the Rings in the same way Elrond would later heal Frodo in The Lord of the Rings, but that does not explain how she survived the fall in the first place, other than she was wearing plot armour.

The biggest flaw in season 2 of The Rings of Power as a whole is that it doesn’t seem to know what to do with its main character. Tolkien’s Galadriel is the only Ringbearer to hang on to her Ring of Power from beginning to end, but in this series her Ring, Nenya, has already gone through her, Elrond, and Adar (Sam Hazeldine) briefly, and she can’t seem to hang on to it. She has spent the whole of season 2 lurching from one camp to another, and the most memorable thing she has done all season is snog her son-in-law. None of this is Morfydd Clark’s fault, who is doing a good job with the material – but we would like some better storylines for Galadriel, in which she does not come across as quite so stupid, in season 3 please.